(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TOKYO/LONDON, June 04 (Fitch) More foreign and domestic
insurers are
likely to participate in merger and acquisition activity in
Indonesia, Fitch
Ratings says. Japan's Dai-ichi Life's announcement on 3 June
2013 that it will
buy a 40% stake in Indonesia's Panin Life highlights the
attractiveness of the
Indonesian market. We also think local insurers may merge to
gain scale to
exploit the same opportunities.
Indonesia is an attractive insurance market because it is large
and relatively
underpenetrated, and has a growing middle class. A resilient
economy means there
should be significant potential to raise insurance penetration,
which at a low
1.7% of GDP in 2011 lags behind other fast-growing markets like
India and China.
There is also a vast untapped takaful (Islamic insurance) or
sharia (Islamic
banking) market in the country, which has the largest Muslim
population in the
world. Increasing catastrophe awareness should also help drive
steady premium
growth.
The attraction for overseas investors also lies in a more
generous foreign
ownership cap for insurers, at 80%, than in other Asian
countries, such as India
and Thailand (26% and 49% limits, respectively).
We expect the Indonesian insurance sector to consolidate and the
number of
participants to fall, thanks to domestic and cross-border M&A.
Higher minimum
capital requirements of IDR70bn (USD7.1m) by end-2012 and
IDR100bn (USD10.2m) by
end-2014 should encourage smaller and weaker insurers to exit
the market or
merge with others. We believe this shift is positive for the
sector as
consolidation will help solidify capital positions, providing a
higher buffer
for claim settlements.
A foreign buyer from a more mature market, such as Dai-ichi
Life, could help the
development of the Indonesian insurance sector through the
sharing of expertise
and knowledge. It may also lead to increased competitiveness
among local
companies.
However, cultural integration remains a key challenge for the
buyers. Corporate
governance and market transparency are generally limited in
Indonesia compared
with developed markets.
We believe Dai-ichi Life's investment of JPY34.3bn is likely to
have a
negligible impact on its credit profile because the stake is
relatively small,
at around 2% of its consolidated net assets. However, growth
opportunities in
Indonesia could boost profitability for the Japanese life
insurer in the long
term, especially if Panin Life can establish a successful
bancassurance model
with Panin Bank (a sister company in the Panin Financial group).
The acquisition
is part of Dai-ichi Life's ongoing plans for revenue
diversification in the
Asia-Pacific region to supplement its income base.
Contact:
Cheryl Evangeline
Analyst
Insurance
+62 21 2902 6409
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Level 20 Prudential Tower
Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79
Jakarta, Indonesia 12910
Teruki Morinaga
Director
Insurance
+81 3 3288 2781
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research:
2013 Outlook: Indonesian Insurance
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2013 Outlook: Indonesian Insurance
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.