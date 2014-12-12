(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: U.S. Housing and
Homebuilders
(Expect Acceleration in Recovery)
here
NEW YORK, December 12 (Fitch) Stronger advances in U.S. housing
starts and new
home sales should enable public homebuilders to report sharply
higher revenues,
on average, in the coming year, according to Fitch Ratings in
its 2015 Outlook
report for the sector. A few builders may also be in line for
positive rating
actions in the coming year.
Housing should benefit from a steadily expanding economy in
2015. 'As
by-products of a smoothly growing economy, employment should
show moderate gains
and consumer confidence is expected to improve,' said Managing
Director Bob
Curran. 'The spring selling season will likely set the tone for
the year.'
'The likelihood of higher home deliveries could position housing
revenue to jump
by 20%-25% next year,' said Curran. Fitch also projects home
prices to rise by
up to 2.7% in 2015. Another development likely to pick up more
of a head of
steam in 2015 surrounds land development as most companies are
becoming more
aggressive in sourcing raw land. Fitch anticipates land and
development spending
to be modestly higher next year.
Also improving the outlook for homebuilders will be
foreclosures, which are
expected to further decline with fewer 'underwater' mortgages.
'New home pricing
will benefit from still-restrained levels of new home inventory,
though home
price increases should level off to the low single digits,' said
Curran.
Fitch's '2015 Outlook: U.S. Housing and Homebuilders' is
available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link.
Contact:
Robert P. Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY, 10004
Robert G. Rulla, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2311
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
