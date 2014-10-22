(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 22 (Fitch) Northern Trust Corporation's
(Northern) third
quarter 2014 (3Q'14) results were relatively flat compared to
the year-ago
quarter, but did improve relative to the sequential quarter,
according to Fitch
Ratings. The company's return on average equity (ROE) clocked
in at 10.09% in
3Q'14, down from 10.64% in the year-ago quarter and up from
9.18% in the
sequential quarter.
Fitch continues to view Northern's results as satisfactory from
a credit
perspective, but below both the company's long-term averages and
Fitch's
estimated cost of equity for the company of between 10%-12%.
Overall revenue growth for Northern remains challenging.
Relative to the
year-ago quarter revenue expanded by 3%, but was flat compared
with the
sequential quarter. Fitch would note, however, that the year-ago
quarter did
include a gain on a real estate sale, which if excluded would
indicate 6% year
over year growth.
Core trust and servicing revenue grew 11% from the year-ago
quarter and 2%
relative to the sequential quarter amid still strong global
equity markets and
some new business wins. This growth continues to be largely
offset by weakness
in market based revenue such as foreign exchange trading and
securities lending
income.
The company's net interest income (NII) grew 5% relative to the
year-ago quarter
and 1% relative to the sequential quarter largely driven by
lower interest
expense. This was due in part due to a greater preponderance of
non-interest
bearing demand deposits in the company's funding profile. The
company's net
interest margin (NIM) remained relatively stable.
Given the revenue environment noted above, Northern continues to
focus on
expense management as a key lever management can use to improve
earnings. While
expenses did increase by 5% relative to the year-ago quarter
indicating some
negative operating leverage, they did decrease by 4% relative to
the sequential
quarter. This decrease was attributable to lower compensation
expense due to
higher severance in the sequential quarter and some lower
technology spend as
well.
Fitch would continue to expect Northern to try to hold the line
on expenses,
though notes that it may be difficult given continued increases
in regulatory
and compliance costs as well as supporting the company's growth
initiatives.
Northern's Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio remained
strong, in
Fitch's opinion, and given the company's low risk balance sheet
is a key ratings
strength of the company. Northern's transitionally phased-in
Basel III CET1
ratio under the Advanced Approach was 12.7% and phased-in
standardized approach
was 12.8%, and Fitch notes that the company exited its parallel
run period in
2Q'14.
Given this, the Advanced Approach ratio would be Northern's
binding constraint,
which given its business model, Fitch believes to contain a
substantial
component of operational risk weighted assets.
Additionally, Northern bought back $77 million of shares in
3Q'14, and Fitch
would expect additional buybacks over the next couple of
quarters.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
