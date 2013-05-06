(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 06 (Fitch) Today's announced settlement between
Bank of America
(BAC) and MBIA Corp. represents another positive step for BAC in
reducing
litigation risk overhang, according to Fitch Ratings. We view
the settlement as
manageable for BAC in the context of capital and better core
earnings in the
first quarter. Furthermore, this settlement eliminates all
potential future
liabilities from MBIA
BAC will make a cash payment of $1.6 billion to MBIA, according
to the terms of
the settlement as well as remitting MBIA debt back to MBIA.
Additionally, the
settlement includes BAC's write down of a sizable receivable
from MBIA. The bank
will also provide MBIA with a secured $500 million line of
credit and will
receive warrants to purchase MBIA shares in an amount equivalent
to 5% of the
current equity of MBIA.
Legacy litigation risks remain, but resolution of the MBIA
dispute serves as
another example of ongoing progress reported in reaching
manageable settlements
since early 2011. More recently in January 2012, BAC settled a
class action suit
related to representation and warranty exposure to Fannie Mae
(FNM).
By comparison with the $1.6 billion impact to pretax earnings
due to the
settlement, BAC's core pretax earnings (Fitch adjusted) totaled
$3.5 billion in
the first quarter, up from $2.1 billion in the fourth quarter of
2012. This
represented a Fitch-calculated adjusted return on assets (ROA)
of 0.6% in
first-quarter 2013, a level that still lags the return of its
peers.
