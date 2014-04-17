(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 17 (Fitch) Morgan Stanley reported strong
first-quarter 2014
(1Q'14) operating results which benefited from improved fixed
income and
commodities net revenues combined with lower non-compensation
expenses. Morgan
Stanley continues to conservatively manage liquidity and funding
and reported a
comparatively strong Basel III capital ratio.
Morgan Stanley's core profitability improved significantly from
the prior
quarter. Fitch calculated that pre-tax operating profits
(excluding
debt-valuation adjustment impact and other one-time
charges) improved to
$2.2 billion at 1Q'14 from $1.4 billion at 4Q'13. As a result,
the pre-tax
operating return on assets (excluding DVA impact and other
charges) improved to
1.1% from 0.7%. Non-compensation expenses decreased 43% to $2.3
billion as 4Q'13
results included $1.2 billion in one-time legal expenses.
Wealth management's pre-tax operating margin was 19% at 1Q'14 as
compared with
20% (excluding a one-time impairment charge) at 4Q'13. The
lower margin was
driven by a $132 million decrease in net revenues. Fitch
continues to believe
that Morgan Stanley's targeted pre-tax operating margin of
22%-25% in 4Q'15 is
achievable if the company successfully executes on its strategy
to deploy these
deposits into securities and loans with higher returns.
Institutional securities net revenues (excluding DVA impact)
increased
significantly sequentially. Fixed income and commodities net
revenues (excluding
DVA impact) increased to $1.7 billion at 1Q'14 from $694 million
at 4Q'14 due to
strong performance in commodities, credit, and mortgage
products. Equity sales
and trading net revenues of $1.7 billion (excluding DVA impact)
were up 13%
quarter over quarter due to strong client activity across all
regions.
Investment banking experienced overall lower volumes resulting
in net revenues
decreasing 17% to $1.1 billion at 1Q'14 from $1.4 billion at
4Q'13. However, on
a year-over-year basis, investment banking benefitted from
higher M&A activity,
and higher equity and debt underwritings. The investment
banking backlog
continues to be strong, and Morgan Stanley should continue to
benefit from a
higher level of activity.
Liquidity continues to be managed conservatively. Morgan
Stanley's global
liquidity reserve, which comprised unencumbered liquid
securities and cash, was
a solid $203 billion, or 24% of total assets at 1Q'14. Value at
risk (VaR) was
virtually unchanged from 4Q'13 at $50 million.
Morgan Stanley estimated that it's Tier I common ratio under the
Basel III
advanced approach was approximately 11.6% at 1Q'14, comfortably
above the 8.5%
minimum and 110bps higher than at 4Q'13. The company estimated
that its
supplementary leverage ratio under the recent U.S. regulatory
proposal for the
bank exceeded 6%. The holding company supplementary leverage
ratio under the new
proposal was 4.2%, compared with 4.5% under the prior
methodology. Although
below the 5% threshold, Fitch continues to believe that Morgan
Stanley will be
able to meet the supplementary leverage minimums ahead of the
required
timeframe.
During 1Q'14, Morgan Stanley repurchased approximately $150
million shares
following its announcement in 2Q'13 of a $500 million share
buyback. As
recently disclosed, the Federal Reserve did not object to Morgan
Stanley's
capital plan as part of the annual CCAR process. As a result,
Morgan Stanley
announced an authorization to repurchase $1 billion of common
equity through
1Q'15 and a $0.05 per share increase in quarterly dividend to
$0.10 per share.
