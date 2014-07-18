(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 18 (Fitch) Morgan Stanley (rated 'A/F1') reported
solid second
quarter 2014 (2Q'14) results overall, despite weaker fixed
income and
commodities revenues (FIC), according to Fitch Ratings. More
importantly from a
rating perspective, however, continued improvement of the Wealth
Management
profit margin, growing client assets and increasing but measured
loan growth all
support potential medium term upward momentum to Morgan
Stanley's 'a-' Viability
Rating, in Fitch's opinion.
Morgan Stanley continues to take steps to attain a return on
equity in excess of
its cost of capital, including reducing risk weighted assets,
controlling
expenses and managing capital levels. These steps resulted in a
reported return
on average equity of 7.5% for 2Q'14, excluding debt-valuation
adjustment (DVA)
and a one-time $609 million tax benefit. Return on equity, while
improved,
remains challenged relative to certain peers and historical
averages.
Morgan Stanley's overall profitability decreased from the prior
quarter. As
calculated by Fitch, pre-tax operating profits (excluding DVA
impact) declined
14% to $1.9 billion at 2Q'14 from $2.2 billion at 1Q'14.
Pre-tax operating
return on assets (excluding DVA impact) was 0.09% as compared
with 1.1% at
1Q'14. Expenses were unchanged from the prior quarter.
Wealth Management's pre-tax operating margin improved to 21% at
2Q'14 from 19%
at 1Q'14. The higher margin was due to a $93 million increase
in net revenues
to $3.7 billion. Fitch continues to believe that Morgan
Stanley's targeted
pre-tax operating margin of 22%-25% in 4Q'15 is achievable if
the company
successfully executes on its strategy to deploy these deposits
into
higher-yielding securities and loans. Wealth Management client
assets were a
record $2 trillion.
Institutional net revenues (excluding DVA impact) declined 8% to
$4.2 billion at
2Q'14. Morgan Stanley's FIC business was particularly challenged
by a 39%
quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) decrease in net revenues (excluding
DVA impact),
which was significantly weaker than peers. The decrease was
driven by weaker
performance in commodities following an unusually strong 1Q'14,
with the most
other product areas declining reflecting lower market volatility
which affected
client activity. Equity sales and trading net revenues of $1.8
billion
(excluding DVA impact) were up 4% sequentially due to higher
prime brokerage
revenues benefiting from higher client balances and the European
dividend
season.
Investment banking net revenues increased 26% sequentially due
to strength
across all products with substantial growth in EMEA. Advisory
revenues
increased both on a QoQ basis and a year-over-year basis driven
by higher M&A
activity. Underwriting revenues were up 27% from 1Q'14 with
equity underwriting
increasing 55% reflecting a higher level of IPOs. The investment
banking backlog
remains strong and Morgan Stanley should continue to benefit
from a higher level
of activity.
Morgan Stanley has consistently maintained liquidity at
conservative levels.
Global liquidity reserve, including unencumbered liquid
securities and cash, was
a solid $192 billion (23% of total assets) at 2Q'14, down from
$203 billion (24%
of total assets) at 1Q'14. The decrease was primarily due to
the deployment of
excess cash from deposits into loans, which is consistent with
the Wealth
Management strategy. Value at Risk (VaR) was $48 million at
2Q'14 as compared
with $50 million at 1Q'14, with reduced foreign exchange rate
risk as the
largest driver of the decline.
During 2Q'14, the firm reduced FIC risk-weighted-assets (RWA) to
$192 billion
from $199 billion at 1Q'14, further increasing the likelihood of
achieving
Morgan Stanley's target of $180 billion in fixed income and
commodities RWA by
year-end 2015.
Morgan Stanley estimated that its Tier I common ratio under the
Basel III
advanced approach was approximately 12.1% at 2Q'14, comfortably
above the 8.5%
minimum. The company estimated that its supplementary leverage
ratio under the
recent U.S. regulatory proposal for the bank exceeded 6%. The
holding company
supplementary leverage ratio under the new proposal was 4.6%, up
from 4.2% at
1Q'14. Although below the 5% threshold, Fitch believes that
Morgan Stanley will
be able to meet the supplementary leverage minimums ahead of the
required
timeframe in 2018.
During 2Q'14, Morgan Stanley repurchased approximately $284
million shares under
the recent CCAR authorization of $1 billion. Fitch believes
that this level of
share repurchase activity is manageable given current capital
levels.
