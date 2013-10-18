(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 18 (Fitch) Morgan Stanley delivered steady
third-quarter 2013
(3Q'13) financial performance despite the volatile market
conditions, reflecting
the increasing ability of the company's wealth management
platform to offset
trading and investment banking activities. Given the stable
performance,
improving capital levels and increasing earnings diversity,
these latest results
have no rating implications on Morgan Stanley's 'A/F1' ratings
or Stable
Outlook.
Morgan Stanley's overall profitability remained consistent with
last quarter.
As calculated by Fitch, pre-tax operating profits (excluding DVA
impact)
declined slightly to $1.5 billion in 3Q'13 from $1.6 billion in
2Q'13. Pre-tax
operating return on assets (excluding DVA impact) improved to
0.7% at 3Q'13 from
0.4% at 3Q'12, however, slightly down from 0.8% reported at
2Q'13 as assets
increased. Expenses remained unchanged from the prior quarter,
and were down 7%
from 3Q'12.
Wealth management profits continued to grow, following the
purchase of the
remaining 35% stake in the Morgan Stanley Smith Barney joint
venture in 2Q'13.
Despite flat revenues on a quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) basis,
wealth management
pre-tax operating margin continued to improve, increasing to
19.2% at 3Q'13, up
from 18.6% at 2Q'13, and 7.7% at 3Q'12 as Morgan Stanley now
captures the full
amount of order flow, and continues to onboard deposits
previously held by the
joint venture partner, Citigroup Inc. Fitch believes there is
potential for
additional margin improvement in future periods, particularly as
Morgan Stanley
executes on its strategy to deploy these deposits into
securities and loans with
higher returns. That said, the lending expansion is not without
risk and the
pace of growth and the strength of underwriting will be key
determinants in the
success of strategy.
Institutional securities net revenues (excluding DVA impact)
declined 7.5%
sequentially, however, were up slightly (3.1%) on a
year-over-year (YoY) basis.
Fixed income and commodities net revenues declined 28% QoQ, a
greater decline
than the majority of peers. Lower revenues across all fixed
income products were
driven by reduced customer activity and market volumes due to
uncertain
macroeconomic environment regarding U.S. fiscal policy and
interest rates.
Lower equity sales and trading net revenues on a sequential
basis resulted from
weaker performance across asset classes and geographies.
Investment banking net revenues were slightly lower than 2Q'13
as lower advisory
revenues and equity underwriting were impacted by weakness in
EMEA, APAC and the
Americas. Debt underwriting revenues benefited from solid
volumes during the
quarter, as Morgan Stanley was the lead underwriter for several
significant
transactions, including the Verizon offering. The investment
backlog remains
strong, and Morgan Stanley should benefit from an up-tick in
economic activity.
Morgan Stanley continued to manage liquidity conservatively and
strengthen its
Basel III capital levels. The global liquidity reserve, which
is comprised of
cash and unencumbered liquid securities, stood at a solid $198
billion (24% of
total assets), up 9% from 2Q'13. VaR was down significantly on a
QoQ basis, and
at its lowest level in nine quarters, primarily due to
de-risking in fixed
income and commodities, and lower client activity.
Morgan Stanley estimates that it's Basel III Tier I common ratio
was
approximately 10.8% at 3Q'13, as compared with 9.9% at the end
of the prior
quarter. This ratio is comfortably above the 8.5% minimum (7%
plus the 1.5%
G-SIFI buffer).
Morgan Stanley estimated that its supplementary leverage ratio
for the holding
company was 4.2%, below the 5% threshold. Fitch continues to
believe that
Morgan Stanley will be able to meet the supplementary leverage
minimums ahead of
the required timeframe through a combination of continued
reduction in gross
assets, retained earnings and compression trades to reduce gross
derivative
exposure. Morgan Stanley did not disclose an updated
supplementary leverage
ratio at the bank level, however, on their 2Q'13 earnings call,
they estimated
that the ratio exceeded 6%.
During 3Q'13, Morgan Stanley repurchased approximately $123
million shares
following its announced $500 million share buyback in the prior
quarter. Given
the firm's capital levels, Fitch would expect additional share
repurchases in
the coming quarters.
