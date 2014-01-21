(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 21 (Fitch) Morgan Stanley reported strong
fourth-quarter 2013
(4Qâ€™13) core earnings, excluding legal expenses and other
one-time items,
according to Fitch Ratings. Core financial performance for the
quarter continued
to benefit from improved margins in the wealth management
platform and solid
investment banking revenues. These were partially offset by
weaker fixed income
and commodities net revenues.
The firmâ€™s overall results were impacted by a $1.2 billion
legal charge
associated with pre-crisis mortgage securities. Given the
increased earnings
diversification, improving performance and capital levels, these
latest results
have no rating implications on Morgan Stanleyâ€™s 'A/F1' ratings
or Stable
Outlook.
Morgan Stanleyâ€™s core profitability remained consistent with
3Qâ€™13. Fitch
calculated pre-tax operating profits (excluding debt-value
adjustment
impact and legal expenses) of $1.5 billion for both quarters. As
a result,
pre-tax operating return on assets (excluding DVA impact and
legal expenses)
remained unchanged at 0.7%. Non-compensation expenses increased
49% to $3.9
billion, as 4Qâ€™13 results included legal expenses of $1.2
billion for litigation
related to pre-crisis residential mortgage-backed securities.
For full year
2013, as calculated by Fitch, pre-tax operating profits
(excluding DVA impact
and legal expenses) of $6.5 billion were 32% higher than 2012.
The significant mortgage-related legal charge taken during the
quarter is
consistent with the recent industry trend. Over the last six
months, several
large securities firms have settled lawsuits filed in 2011 by
the Federal
Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) over pre-crisis mortgage
securities sold to Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac. As a result, significant charges have been
incurred by
these firms. The FHFA complaint against Morgan Stanley cited
securities with
$10.6 billion in face value. Morgan Stanley did not disclose
what matters were
related to the litigation expense this quarter.
Wealth management profits were positively impacted by a 7%
sequential increase
in revenues. Pre-tax operating margin continued to improve
increasing to 20%
(excluding a one-time impairment charge) from 19.2% at 3Qâ€™13
and is above the
2013 target margin of 18%. Fitch believes that Morgan
Stanleyâ€™s targeted pre-tax
operating margin of 22%-25% in 4Qâ€™15 is achievable if the
company successfully
executes on its strategy to deploy these deposits into
securities and loans with
higher returns.
Institutional securities net revenues (excluding DVA impact)
decreased
sequentially but were up 3% year over year (YoY). The firm had a
challenging
quarter in fixed income and commodities, where net revenues
declined 17% quarter
over quarter (QoQ), which was weaker than peers. Weaker
performance in
commodities and interest rates were partially offset by
increases in credit and
foreign exchange business. For 2013, fixed income and
commodities net revenues
(excluding DVA impact) were 25% lower than 2012. Equity sales
and trading net
revenues of $1.5 billion (excluding DVA impact) were down 12%
quarter over
quarter as weaker derivatives revenues following a strong
3Qâ€™13 was partially
offset by strong client activity and higher cash volumes.
Investment banking net revenues of $1.4 billion were 37% higher
than 3Qâ€™13 due
to higher advisory revenues across all regions and increased
underwriting
volumes. Equity underwriting, which rebounded from a weak
3Qâ€™13, benefited from
strong IPO volumes. Debt underwriting revenues increased
moderately in 3Qâ€™13 due
to higher loan syndication fees. The investment banking backlog
continues to be
strong, and Morgan Stanley should continue to benefit from a
higher level of
activity. On a full year basis, investment banking net revenues
increased 11% to
$4.4 billion.
Morgan Stanleyâ€™ global liquidity reserve was a solid $202
billion, or 24% of
total assets, comprised of unencumbered liquid securities and
cash. Liquidity
continues to be managed conservatively. Value at risk (VaR) was
virtually
unchanged from 3Qâ€™13 at $51 million.
Morgan Stanley estimates that itâ€™s Basel III Tier I common
ratio was
approximately 10.5% at 4Qâ€™13, comfortably above the 8.5%
minimum. The company
estimated that its supplementary leverage ratio for the bank
exceeded 6%. The
holding company supplementary leverage ratio was 4.2%, below the
5% threshold.
Fitch continues to believe that Morgan Stanley will be able to
meet the
supplementary leverage minimums ahead of the required timeframe.
During 4Qâ€™13, Morgan Stanley repurchased approximately $228
million shares
following its announcement in 2Qâ€™13 of a $500 million share
buyback. For 2013,
Morgan Stanley repurchased approximately $350 million shares.
Given the firmâ€™s
capital levels, Fitch would expect additional share repurchases
in the coming
quarters.
Contact:
Tara Kriss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0369
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Ilya Ivashkov, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0769
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at
â€˜www.fitchratings.comâ€™.
