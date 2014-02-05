(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 05 (Fitch) The $1.25 billion mortgage
settlement between
Morgan Stanley and the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA)
conforms to the
recent pattern of lawsuit settlements made by large global
banks, and Fitch
Ratings says the payment will have no impact on Morgan Stanley's
ratings.
The size of the Morgan Stanley settlement, at 11.8% of the
original face value
of affected mortgage-backed securities, is largely in line with
the 12.1% paid
by JP Morgan Chase, though slightly lower than Deutsche Bank's
13.6%. Morgan
Stanley had already largely reserved for the payment in the
fourth quarter.
Though the FHFA settlement puts a key source of legal
uncertainty behind Morgan
Stanley, there are some remaining private-label securities
lawsuits that remain
unsettled.
Half of the FHFA's suits against 18 large institutions have now
been settled,
but this amounts to only 35% of the securities' face value. This
is not
surprising, as most of the banks that have settled had lower
exposure and were
looking to settle more quickly. The remainder of FHFA lawsuit
exposure is
concentrated in four institutions -- Bank of America, the Royal
Bank of
Scotland, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have booked sizable litigation gains
related to the
FHFA suits in second-half 2013, and we expect more in 2014. The
gains are
effectively remitted to the U.S. Treasury under the terms of the
net worth sweep
agreement between Treasury and GSEs.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
