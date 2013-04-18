(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 18 (Fitch) First-quarter 2013 (1Q'13) operating
income of Morgan
Stanley showed continued improvement, narrowing the gap between
the firm and
higher rated peers, according to Fitch Ratings. Morgan Stanley
continues to
manage liquidity and funding conservatively and reported a
comparatively strong
Basel III capital ratio.
Operating profits benefited from higher results in institutional
securities and
global wealth management (GWM). Pre-tax operating profits as
calculated by
Fitch increased to $1.9 billion in 1Q'13 from $1.4 billion in
4Q'12. Operating
profitability, as measured by the pre-tax operating return on
assets (ROA), was
1% versus 0.7%. This performance was below the profitability of
higher rated
U.S. banks, but the performance gap continued to narrow. These
figures exclude
DVA adjustments and various other one-time gains/charges.
Morgan Stanley recorded continued growth in global wealth
management (GWM)
revenues and profits. When Morgan Stanley purchases Citi's
remaining 35% stake
in the MSSB joint venture (pending regulatory approval), the
contribution from
GWM will likely increase further, providing greater earnings
stability and
enhancing overall returns for Morgan Stanley.
The pre-tax operating margin in GWM continued to tick up,
reaching 17.2% versus
16.9% in 4Q'12. The margin improved substantially from just
12.2% a year ago
due to operating efficiency efforts including the completion of
systems
integration in 2012. Other factors contributing to higher
margins include
greater share of the order flow agreement and joint venture
deposits as Morgan
Stanley increases its ownership. Margins will likely be enhanced
over time by
increased lending activities to GWM customers. The margin
remains below those of
major U.S. peers in the wealth management business, but the
difference has been
diminishing.
Within institutional securities, results (excluding DVA)
improved considerably
from a seasonally weak 4Q'12, but declined year-over-year.
Revenues in fixed
income and commodities were up substantially from 4Q'12, but
declined from a
robust level in 1Q'12. In the prior year, revenues in the rates
business were
boosted by a snap back in the European bond markets following
ECB actions. In
addition, commodities related revenues were weaker
year-over-year after
favorable results in 1Q'12. Equity sales and trading revenues
rebounded from
4Q'12 but were lower year-over-year in view of sluggish volumes.
Investment
banking results continued to benefit from strong debt
underwriting volumes and
an improving equity underwriting revenues from a low base.
In 1Q'13, Morgan Stanley continued to manage liquidity
conservatively and
further strengthen its Basel III capital. Morgan Stanley's
global liquidity
reserve stood at $186 billion or 23% of total assets (in line
with the level at
year end). This level of liquidity provides ample coverage of
upcoming long-term
debt maturities of $22 billion over the next 12 months. Reliance
on short-term
unsecured funding is minimal and Morgan Stanley has lengthened
out the weighted
average maturity (WAM) of its secured funding.
VaR remained at a subdued level reflecting low market volatility
in the 1Q'13
combined with efforts by management to focus on more liquid/less
volatile
trading products, downsize the fixed income business and take a
more cautious
approach to trading risk generally.
Under Basel III, Morgan Stanley's Tier I common ratio is
estimated by management
to be 9.8% (above the 9.3% average of U.S. competitors with
sizeable capital
markets operations). As expected, reported Basel I capital
ratios were
negatively affected by the adoption of revised market risk
capital requirements.
Nevertheless, capital ratios remain quite comfortable under
Basel I. Morgan
Stanley has made solid progress in reducing risk-weighted assets
particularly in
the fixed income and commodities businesses and plans to further
drive down
risk-weighted assets and capital needs, particularly in these
areas.
