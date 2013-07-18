(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 18 (Fitch) Morgan Stanley's second-quarter 2013
(2Q'13) operating
income was generally in line with Fitch Rating's expectations,
reflecting
strengthening results in wealth management counterbalanced by
lower linked
quarter performance in institutional securities. These latest
results have no
rating implications (IDRs: 'A/F1' Stable).
Morgan Stanley continues to conservatively manage liquidity and
funding and
continued to report a higher-than-peer average tier I common
ratio under Basel
III. Morgan Stanley's supplemental leverage ratio is currently
estimated to be
below the 5% threshold, but Fitch believes that Morgan Stanley
will be able to
comfortably exceed the minimum well ahead of the required
timeframe.
Operating profits declined moderately from 1Q'13 but were up
substantially
year-over-year. Pre-tax operating profits as calculated by Fitch
decreased to
$1.6 billion in 2Q'13 from $1.9 billion in 1Q'13. Operating
profitability, as
measured by the pre-tax operating return on assets (ROA), was
0.8% versus 0.9%
in 1Q'13 and 0.3% a year ago. This performance was below the
profitability of
higher rated U.S. banks, but the performance gap narrowed
year-over-year. These
figures exclude DVA adjustments and various other one-time
gains/charges.
Morgan Stanley posted continued growth in wealth management
revenues and
profits. The contribution from wealth management will likely
improve further,
following the purchase of Citi's remaining 35% stake in the MSSB
joint venture
in 2Q'13. This investment combined with initiatives to bolster
the pre-tax
margin will likely enhance earnings stability and gradually
increase overall
returns.
The pre-tax operating margin in wealth management continued to
improve, reaching
18.5% in 2Q'13, up from 17.2% in 1Q'13 and just 12.8% a year
ago. Going forward,
capturing the full amount of the order flow and deposits
associated with the
business will further augment margins. Margins will continue to
benefit from
increased lending activities to wealth management customers.
Within institutional securities, results (excluding DVA)
declined moderately
from 1Q'13, but were up substantially year-over-year. Revenues
in fixed income
and commodities decreased from 1Q'13, as customer activities
generally slowed in
June stemming from higher interest rates and credit spreads.
Equity sales and
trading revenues improved both linked quarter and year-over-year
and remains an
area of relative strength versus most peers.
Investment banking results continued to benefit from strong debt
underwriting
volumes and improving equity underwriting revenues from a low
base. However, the
level of activity could weaken if the higher interest rates and
credit spreads
are sustained. In addition, investment banking and other capital
market
activities tend to slow down in the summer months.
In 2Q'13, Morgan Stanley continued to manage liquidity
conservatively and
further strengthen its Basel III capital. Morgan Stanley's
global liquidity
reserve stood at $181 billion or 22% of total assets (in line
with levels in
recent periods). This level of liquidity provides ample coverage
of upcoming
long-term debt maturities of $27 billion over the next 12
months. Reliance on
short-term unsecured funding is minimal and the weighted average
maturity (WAM)
of secured funding is conservatively managed. VaR declined in
the latest quarter
(primarily reflecting de-risking in fixed income) and remained
at a subdued
level.
Under Basel III, Morgan Stanley's Tier I common ratio ticked up
to 9.9%
(moderately above the 9.6% average of U.S. competitors with
sizeable capital
markets operations). This ratio is comfortably above the 8.5%
minimum (7.0% plus
the 1.5% G-SIFI buffer). Morgan Stanley announced a small share
buyback plan of
$500m following a no objection from the Federal Reserve Board.
Morgan Stanley disclosed a 4.2% estimate for the new proposed
supplementary
leverage ratio. This estimate is below the 5% proposed
regulatory minimum and
moderately below estimates of other major banks. Fitch believes
Morgan Stanley
has ample capacity to meet this standard in view of internal
capital generation,
combined with efforts to drive down fixed income trading assets
and move
derivatives to central clearing. Notably, Morgan Stanley Bank's
estimated ratio
exceeded the 6% bank level minimum.
