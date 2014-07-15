(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 15 (Fitch) While core operating performance
remained solid,
JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s (JPM) 2Q'14 net earnings continued to be
weighed down by
weaker performance in mortgage and markets, according to Fitch
Ratings. Net
income of $6.0 billion was down 7.9% from the prior year, but
return on tangible
equity remained strong, at 14%, which is expected to compare
favorably to large
bank peers.
Bright spots in the quarter were a continuation of prior quarter
trends, and
included record business banking loan growth, market-leading
credit card
purchase volume growth, record investment banking fees in
commercial banking,
positive client flows in asset management, and a continuation of
solid asset
quality trends in consumer and commercial loan categories. The
only significant
item of note in the quarter was a $500 million firm-wide legal
expense, which is
not too surprising given the current operating environment.
Results for the Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) were down
31% from 2Q'13, or
28% adjusting for FVA and DVA. The decline was driven by a 15%
drop in fixed
income markets, a 10% decline in equity markets, and a 6%
reduction in debt
underwriting volume; all of which was anticipated, given market
volumes. Markets
revenue was down 12% overall, but investment banking fees were
up modestly, as
growth in advisory and equity underwriting offset weaker debt
issuance. The
overhead expense ratio grew to 67%, due largely to continued
investment in
controls. The CIB average VaR remained relatively low, at $43
million for the
quarter, which was effectively flat with 1Q'14 and 2Q'13.
DVA/FVA was a gain of
$173 million in the quarter compared to a gain of $355 million a
year ago.
Net income in the Consumer and Community Banking (CCB) segment,
was down from
2Q'13, given declines in mortgage revenue and higher provision
expense, offset
to some extent by lower operating expenses. Mortgage origination
volume was down
66% year over year, but relatively flat with the prior quarter.
JPM is likely
losing market share in the space, based on peer trends, as it
holds firm on
terms and pricing, which Fitch believes is prudent. Production
pre-tax income
was a negative $74 million in the quarter, which was above
expectations, given
higher revenue margins, resulting from a positive mix shift, and
progress on
expense cuts. Management expects production income to be
relatively similar in
3Q'14.
Pre-tax earnings in the servicing business improved due to MSR
risk management
gains and declines in costs. Total servicing expenses were $552
million in the
quarter, which compares to a target of approximately $500
million per quarter by
year-end, which Fitch believes, is achievable. MSR risk
management gains were
$338 million, and included $220 million of gains related to
model updates
associated with slower prepayment speeds. Credit metrics in the
real estate
portfolio continued to decline, which supported $300 million of
reserve releases
in the purchased-credit impaired portfolio. Fitch expects
additional reserve
releases over the balance of the year, although at lower levels
than seen in
2013.
Card segment fundamentals were solid, with market-leading
purchase volumes,
lower net charge-off rates, and modest portfolio growth, but
earnings declined
33% given lower reserve releases, spread compression, and higher
expenses, due
to investment in controls, marketing, and legal expenses. Fitch
expects
provision expenses and continued margin compression to be
headwinds over the
remainder of 2014. Reserve releases, which were limited to $50
million in
student loans, appear largely complete. Positively, sales growth
was up 12% from
the prior year and the loan portfolio has surpassed its
inflection point, with
1% average growth in the quarter.
Commercial Banking (CB) remains a very steady contributor to
JPM. Loan growth
was up about 7% from 2Q'13, with continued strength in
commercial real estate.
Credit quality remained very strong, with net recoveries in the
quarter. Asset
Management (AM) earnings were up due to net client inflows and
higher market
levels, partially offset by higher costs associated with the
control agenda.
Assets under management (AUM) were above $1.7 trillion at
quarter-end.
The bank's core net interest margin, which excludes the impact
of CIB's
market-based activities, was down 2 basis points sequentially,
to 2.64% due to
lower loan yields. JPM is expecting Treasury to report breakeven
net interest
income (NII) by year-end, but reported negative NII of $10
million in 2Q'14.
JPM made more meaningful progress toward its year-end Basel III
Tier 1 Common
equity (CET1) target in the quarter, due largely to retained
earnings. The CET1
ratio improved to 9.8% compared to a year-end 2014 target of
10%. Progress was
also made on the supplementary leverage ratio (SLR), which
improved 30 basis
points sequentially at the firm and bank level in 2Q'14,
reaching 5.4% and 5.6%,
respectively. JPM expects to target firm SLR of 5.5% and a bank
SLR of 6%
longer-term. Fitch regards JPM's capital levels to be consistent
with its
current ratings and would expect the bank to achieve full
compliance with all
regulatory requirements, well ahead of required implementation.
JPM repurchased $1.5 billion of common equity during the
quarter, which leaves
about $5 billion of authorization based on the annual CCAR
process. Dividends
per share were $0.40, which equates to a payout ratio of
approximately 27% on a
fully diluted basis.
