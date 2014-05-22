(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Non-Life Insurance Market
Dashboard 1H14
here
HONG KONG, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that the
underwriting profitability of small and mid-sized non-life
insurance companies
in China will be constrained in 2014 by losses from the motor
insurance segment.
Fitch expects the advantages of scale will enable major listed
insurers to
maintain their combined ratios at below 100% in 2014 in the
absence of major
catastrophe losses.
High-growth insurers will have to replenish their capital to
support their
premium growth after their solvency buffers declined in 2013. In
view of the
change in the capital regime in China, Fitch expects non-life
insurers to become
more proactive in managing not just their underwriting
practices, but also their
asset risk exposure.
The 'China Non-Life Insurance Market Dashboard 1H14' is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above
