(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 05 (Fitch) The migration of certain
over-the-counter (OTC) swap
transactions to a central clearing counterparty (CCP), mandated
under the
Dodd-Frank Act, is progressing quickly this year, and Fitch
expects approaching
regulatory deadlines to push exchange-traded swap volumes
higher.
Overall, exchanges will benefit due to increased volume-driven
revenues, while
financial institutions will face increased collateral posting,
and reporting and
compliance costs. The market as a whole will see reduced
idiosyncratic risk
associated with swap counterparty defaults.
The first phase of mandatory clearing of certain classes of
interest rate swaps
(IRS) and credit default swaps (CDS) was implemented on March
11. Under this
phase, swap dealers, major swap participants and private active
funds were
required to clear these trades at a CCP. The second phase, which
will be
implemented on June 10, requires commodity pools, private funds,
and entities
engaged primarily in banking or finance to comply. For the third
phase,
scheduled for Sept. 9, third-party subaccounts, pension funds,
and all other end
users (other than exempt nonfinancials) must comply.
The CME reported a substantial increase in cleared OTC
derivatives in March as a
result of the first phase of mandatory clearing. For the CME,
cleared OTC IRS
volume (notional value) was $488.9 billion in March, up from
$13.7 billion in
the prior month. Since launching in October 2010, total IRS
volume cleared is
$3.3trillion as of May 2013. For ICE, cleared OTC CDS volume
(notional value)
was approximately $1 trillion in March. Through May 2013, total
CDS cleared is
$41 trillion.
We expect broader regulation of swaps-market participants and
dealers to drive
costs higher over the next few years as OTC activity migrates to
central
clearing through multiple CCPs both in the U.S. and overseas.
Regulations will
result in higher reporting and infrastructure-related costs tied
to this
migration, in addition to new collateral and margining
requirements.
The greatest impact will be felt by financial institutions, as
they will likely
clear swaps through CCPs, reducing their ability to net within
counterparties.
This will likely increase collateral requirements and total net
derivative
exposure.
In addition, increased collateral requirements will likely
constrain systemic
liquidity, as acceptable collateral that could otherwise be used
for other
trading purposes will be tied up at the CCP. We expect that much
of the
increased costs tied to higher collateral requirements and
reduced liquidity
will be passed on to many nonfinancial users of derivatives.
Central clearing will allow regulators to aggregate systemic
exposure and
identify those counterparties with the largest derivative
positions. Financial
institutions may be exposed to higher margin or collateral
requirements as
regulators and derivatives clearing organizations look to
mitigate counterparty
risk through changes in both initial and variation margin rules,
as well as the
types of eligible collateral to be posted.
