(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
the proposed
merger between PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Finance (MPM Finance)
and PT Sasana
Artha Finance (SAF) will not affect MPM Finance's National
Long-Term rating at
'A-(idn)'/Stable. This reflects Fitch's expectation of continued
support from
MPM Finance's parent - PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika (MPM;
'A(idn)'/Stable).
MPM Finance is a multi-finance company whose main focus is in
used car
financing, while SAF is focused on motorcycle financing. The
latter is 60% owned
by MPM and 40% by JACCS Co., Ltd., a Japan-based financing
company whose core
business is in consumer credit (credit card and consumer
financing). JACCS plans
to inject IDR 510bn into MPM Finance - giving it 40% of MPM
Finance's equity
after the merger. MPM will retain majority ownership with a 60%
stake in MPM
Finance.
The merger is part of MPM's strategy to strengthen its position
in the consumer
automotive business, providing greater economies of scale, cost
efficiency,
streamlined business monitoring, business synergy, and product
diversification.
The merged entity will be known as MPM Finance once the
transaction is
completed, and will continue to be a strategically important
subsidiary of MPM,
despite a decline of its shareholding to 60% from 100%. Fitch
believes MPF
Finance's operations would be supported by MPM's
well-established automotive
distribution business.
JACCS will be actively involved in the operation and management
of MPM Finance
including the appointment of key executives. Access to JACCS'
technical and
funding support will benefit MPM Finance's standalone credit
profile over time.
Fitch will reassess the support-driven rating of MPM Finance as
the ownership
structure evolves with the potential source of support from
JACCS in addition to
the continuous support from MPM. .
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Stefanus Yuniardhi
Associate Director
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
+62 21 2988 6809
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
