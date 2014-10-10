(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says no rating action is warranted after National Australia Bank Limited (NAB; AA- / Stable) announced increased UK conduct charges and impairments on 9 October 2014. However, the increased charges highlight ongoing challenges faced by NAB and its new CEO - particularly around its UK operations - to which domestic peers are not exposed. The earnings and capital impact of the AUD1.3bn after-tax charges are manageable for the group, particularly after taking into account capital management plans proposed by NAB. The bank estimates that the common equity tier 1 capital (CET1) ratio will remain above 8.5% at 30 September 2014 despite the charges having a 33bps negative impact. A discount on the dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) and an AUD800m DRP underwrite should help offset this reduction - these measures would add 44bps to NAB's CET1 ratio in the December 2014 quarter if the DRP participation rate is 35%. Uncertainty around many factors related to the conduct issues facing the UK banking sector mean additional material charges are possible. This could further detract from NAB's earnings and capitalisation, widening the disparity between NAB's metrics and those of domestic peers, with negative rating action a possibility. The bank believes provisioning is appropriate based on the information available to it. The charges largely stem from long-running UK conduct issues related to the mis-selling of payment protection insurance (AUD605m after-tax) and interest rate hedging products (AUD359m). NAB's UK business is of limited strategic importance in Fitch's view, and continued uncertainty around the conduct issues may make a sale of the operations more difficult. Fitch cited NAB's UK exposure as a potential negative rating driver in the last rating action commentary on the bank dated 17 June 2014. The remainder of the charges relate to the impairment of capitalised software (AUD220m after tax), a deferred tax asset provision (AUD132m) and a change to accounting policies related to research and development offsets (net AUD28m decrease in after tax cash earnings). Contact: Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, 2000 Andrea Jaehne Director +61 2 8256 0343 Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Related Research: 'Fitch Affirms Australia's Four Major Banks' dated 17 June 2014 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.