Oct 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says that last week's market
reaction around NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine's (Naftogaz, CCC) near miss on its
eurobond coupon highlights the negative sentiment that Ukrainian issuers are
facing.
Funds to pay Naftogaz 's USD75.8m semi-annual coupon payment on its USD1.595bn
eurobond that matures in September 2014 arrived with bondholders just two days
before the grace period deadline of 10 October, owing to the UK court-imposed
freeze of funds on its account. The company says it originally transmitted the
funds on 30 September. The coupon payment on the bond guaranteed by Ukraine was
made without calling on the state guarantee.
The payment followed market speculation on whether Naftogaz had run out of money
to pay the coupon and on whether it had to request for emergency funds from the
state. While we do not see this as an indication of a larger looming liquidity
shortage at the company, poor market sentiment underlines the lack of confidence
in the company's ability to service its obligations; a perception that may also
apply to other lowly-rated Ukrainian corporates. The latter is particularly true
in light of Ukraine's weak external finances.
We continue to view Naftogaz's stand-alone financial profile and liquidity as
weak. At end-June 2013 (latest available accounts under national accounting
standards), Naftogaz had UAH26.5bn (USD3.3bn) in short-term debt including a
8.5% USD2bn (UAH16bn) loan from Gazprombank (BBB-/Stable) that was extended in
October 2013 with a new state guarantee. It had UAH1.7bn in cash on that date,
well short of short-term maturities.
Naftogaz's EBITDA in H113 was negative UAH4.7bn, implying that the company was
haemorrhaging cash during this period. We expect the company to generate
negative free cash flow (FCF) in 2013 and 2014 based on Fitch's estimate of
import gas price of around USD400 per thousand cubic meters (mcm) for the same
period, and on existing domestic gas tariffs. Since late September 2013, the
yield on Naftogaz's eurobonds has been fluctuating between 16%-17%, worsening
the company's already weak access to debt markets.
We rate Naftogaz's 2014 eurobonds at 'B' because of the sovereign guarantee. Had
the coupon not been paid within 30 days, it would have triggered a cross default
on all Ukraine's sovereign debt.