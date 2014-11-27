(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 27 (Fitch) The Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN)
move on Tuesday
to devalue the naira and raise interest rates will have only a
limited impact on
Nigerian banks at present, but FX risks are high for the sector,
Fitch Ratings
says. Nigerian banks' Viability Ratings, which reflect their
intrinsic credit
strength, are low (in the 'b' range) and incorporate the
challenging and
volatile operating environment in Nigeria, so the policy move is
unlikely to
change the ratings.
Around 40% of Nigerian banks' lending is in foreign currency,
but they have
small net long balance sheet positions to foreign exchange, so
the impact of the
weaker naira on banks' credit risks, liquidity and solvency is
likely to be
manageable. The CBN devalued the mid-point of the naira's
official trading band
from N155/USD to N168/USD and widened the band significantly.
The CBN also raised the benchmark interest rate to 13%, from
12%, the first
change since October 2011, and the cash reserve requirement
(CRR) on private
sector deposits to 20% (from 15%). The interest rate hike would
not necessarily
lead to higher impaired loans, but higher funding costs will
compress margins.
For some banks, higher rates will lead to mark-to-market losses
on government
securities held in available-for-sale portfolios, although the
impact on capital
is likely be moderate. We also expect cost of funding to rise
because of further
tightening in inter-bank liquidity owing to the higher CRR. The
CRR on public
sector deposits remains unchanged at 75%.
The recent surge in banks' US dollar debt funding and lending
leaves banks more
vulnerable to FX risks, especially if there is further
devaluation. Nigerian
banks have raised funding internationally over the last year
helped by stronger
investor appetite for Nigerian debt.
The CBN cut banks' foreign-currency borrowing limits to 75% of
shareholders'
funds and introduced a new 20% net open position cap on overall
foreign currency
assets and liabilities (the 1% net open position cap on the
trading book remains
unchanged) in late October. All Fitch-rated banks are below the
new limits, but
we believe only four have sufficient capacity to raise benchmark
size amounts
within the constraints, so issuance volumes are likely to fall.
The new net open position cap is also likely to curb the rise in
US dollar
lending, predominantly for the oil, gas and power sectors, where
demand has been
strong. Nigerian banks typically lend in foreign currency only
to major
corporates that have US dollar income. Nevertheless, as
corporates extend their
FX borrowings, the devaluation could impact their debt servicing
ability and
raise asset quality risks for banks. Inflationary pressures from
the devaluation
could also affect consumer disposable income and banks' retail
loans.
The FX limit could make it harder for banks to raise Tier 2
capital to meet
regulatory requirements. We believe capital ratios may fall
200-300bp with Basel
II implementation in 4Q14 and revised capital rules, close to or
below 15% at
some banks, which is low in Nigeria. The devaluation will also
be a drag on
capital ratios as risk-weighted assets of foreign-currency loans
rise. But we
expect this negative drag to be modest and largely offset by
revaluation gains
from long FX positions and retained earnings. Capital shortfalls
may be met by
raising common equity, if the FX limit constrains banks' ability
to raise
subordinated Tier 2 capital internationally since there are no
established local
currency debt markets to tap.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
