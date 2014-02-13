(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Today Fitch Ratings announced that David Weinfurter has been appointed Global Head of Financial Institutions, effective immediately. David succeeds Charles Prescott, who retired from Fitch at year-end 2013. Mr. Weinfurter will manage Fitch's analytical teams covering global bank and non-bank financial institutions, insurance, and fund and asset managers. He is based in London and reports to Ian Linnell, Global Analytical Head, Fitch Ratings. 'Leveraging Fitch's analytical talent across all segments of financial institutions is critical as the industry becomes more integrated,' said Mr. Linnell. 'David brings a strong understanding of the analytical and research processes that will enable Fitch to continue to add value in the marketplace.' Previously David was the firm's global head for bank and non-bank financial institutions for Fitch. Prior to that position, David headed global strategy and corporate development and was also its global head for corporate communications. Fitch Ratings is a leading provider of credit ratings, commentary and research. Dedicated to providing value beyond the rating through independent and prospective credit opinions, Fitch Ratings offers global perspectives shaped by strong local market experience and credit market expertise. The additional context, perspective and insights we provide help investors to make important credit judgments with confidence. Contact: Brian Bertsch Director +1-212-908-0549 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.