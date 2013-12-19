(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today announces the appointment of Richard Hunter as global analytical head of Corporate Finance, effective immediately. He succeeds Mark Oline, who has been appointed Global Head of Business and Relationship Management. Mr. Hunter is responsible for ensuring the quality and timeliness of Fitch's corporate credit research and analysis globally, which includes over 1,700 entities across a broad range of industries, as well as for investor outreach. He is based in London and will report to Ian Linnell, Global Analytical Head. Previously Mr. Hunter, 45, was head of Fitch's international corporate rating practice in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific, where he oversaw analytical and research coverage from 27 offices in more than 40 countries. 'Richard has held a number of positions in our corporate analytical groups throughout the years, making him particularly well suited to manage Fitch's corporates team globally,' said Ian Linnell. 'He has a keen understanding of the major risk factors across industries and regions, which will no doubt allow Fitch to continue delivering high quality ratings and research across the sector.' 'Today's investors face an ever widening array of opportunities to participate in the funding of corporates new level of uncertainty given the dramatic shift in capital markets,' says Mr. Hunter. 'I look forward to ensuring that Fitch's ratings and research continue as a useful premier tool to help investors and other market participants navigate corporate credit risk around the world.' Since joining Fitch in 1996, Mr. Hunter held a variety of analytical roles in New York and London including Regional Credit Officer for Europe and Asia, and Head of Global Power. Prior to joining Fitch, he worked as a credit analyst in London and Frankfurt, and graduated with an MA from Lincoln College, Oxford. Fitch Ratings is a leading provider of credit ratings, commentary and research. Dedicated to providing value beyond the rating through independent and prospective credit opinions, Fitch Ratings offers global perspectives shaped by strong local market experience and credit market expertise. The additional context, perspective and insights we provide help investors to make important credit judgments with confidence. Fitch Group is a global leader in financial information services with operations in more than 30 countries. In addition to Fitch Ratings, the group includes Fitch Solutions, an industry-leading provider of credit risk products and services, and Fitch Learning, a preeminent training and professional development firm. Fitch Group is jointly owned by Paris-based Fimalac, S.A. and New York-based Hearst Corporation. For additional information, please visit www.fitchratings.com . Contact: Brian Bertsch Director +1-212-908-0549 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street New York, NY 10004 Peter Fitzpatrick Senior Director +44 20 3530 1103 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.