(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today announces the
appointment of
Richard Hunter as global analytical head of Corporate Finance,
effective
immediately. He succeeds Mark Oline, who has been appointed
Global Head of
Business and Relationship Management.
Mr. Hunter is responsible for ensuring the quality and
timeliness of Fitch's
corporate credit research and analysis globally, which includes
over 1,700
entities across a broad range of industries, as well as for
investor outreach.
He is based in London and will report to Ian Linnell, Global
Analytical Head.
Previously Mr. Hunter, 45, was head of Fitch's international
corporate rating
practice in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific,
where he oversaw
analytical and research coverage from 27 offices in more than 40
countries.
'Richard has held a number of positions in our corporate
analytical groups
throughout the years, making him particularly well suited to
manage Fitch's
corporates team globally,' said Ian Linnell. 'He has a keen
understanding of the
major risk factors across industries and regions, which will no
doubt allow
Fitch to continue delivering high quality ratings and research
across the
sector.'
'Today's investors face an ever widening array of opportunities
to participate
in the funding of corporates new level of uncertainty given the
dramatic shift
in capital markets,' says Mr. Hunter. 'I look forward to
ensuring that Fitch's
ratings and research continue as a useful premier tool to help
investors and
other market participants navigate corporate credit risk around
the world.'
Since joining Fitch in 1996, Mr. Hunter held a variety of
analytical roles in
New York and London including Regional Credit Officer for Europe
and Asia, and
Head of Global Power. Prior to joining Fitch, he worked as a
credit analyst in
London and Frankfurt, and graduated with an MA from Lincoln
College, Oxford.
Contact:
Brian Bertsch
Director
+1-212-908-0549
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street
New York, NY 10004
Peter Fitzpatrick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1103
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
