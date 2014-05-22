(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Cash Flow Analysis of Navient
Corporation
(Updated Cash Flow Projections Post Separation)
here
CHICAGO, May 22 (Fitch) Navient Corporation's (Navient) expected
cash flows from
the runoff portfolio and fee-based businesses would be
sufficient to repay $18
billion in existing senior unsecured debt under a single factor
stress scenario,
according to Fitch Ratings.
This according to Fitch's analysis of Navient's (rated 'BB' with
a Stable
Outlook) $130 billion legacy FFELP and private student loan
portfolio. That
said, Navient's ability to repay debt in full would come under
pressure in a
scenario where multiple stress factors are simultaneously
applied.
Following the strategic separation of Navient from SLM
Corporation (SLM) in
April, Fitch assigned a new 'BB' IDR to Navient and transferred
SLM's senior
unsecured debt ratings to Navient at 'BB'. Per the terms of the
separation,
SLM's existing public unsecured debt was assumed by Navient.
Ratings assigned to Navient's outstanding debt reflect continued
uncertainty
regarding the long-term strategic direction of the company.
However, Fitch
believes the run-off cash flow analysis provides a degree of
downside protection
to debt holders.
The full report 'Cash Flow Analysis of Navient Corporation' is
available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link. This
report updates
Fitch's earlier analysis of SLM Corporation published in July
2013.
Contact:
Brendan Sheehy
Director
+1-212-908-9138
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
