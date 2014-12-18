(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Major Benelux Banks
here
PARIS/LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) The Negative Rating Outlook on
six of the 10
major Benelux banks is driven by lower sovereign support
expectations, but the
sector outlook is stable, Fitch Ratings says. Most of the major
Benelux banks
are predominantly domestic, with the Dutch banks benefiting from
the turnaround
in the Netherlands' economy while the economic environment in
Belgium and
Luxembourg is fairly benign, albeit not strong.
For banks with Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) driven by potential
state support,
the Negative Outlook on the Long-Term IDRs is Negative, based on
Fitch' opinion
that implicit state support is reducing in the European Union,
as demonstrated
in particular by the implementation of the Bank Recovery and
Resolution
Directive into national legislation. Fitch expects to downgrade
these banks'
Long-Term IDRs to the level of their Viability Ratings (VRs) by
mid-2015, in
practice by one or two notches.
New resolution legislation, including minimum requirements for
total
loss-absorbing capacity, or single or multiple point of entry
resolution
regimes, will affect groups' structure and capitalisation. In
the Benelux, a
number of banking groups already operate under the umbrella of a
holding
company, providing them with the appropriate set-up if the
single point of entry
regime were favoured by the authorities.
Fitch expects the issuance of subordinated debt and hybrid
capital instruments
to continue in 2015, in particular at Dutch banks where the tax
treatment of
coupon payments have just been clarifies and to build up
additional buffers due
to their wholesale funding reliance.
Various VR upgrades in the past two years reflected significant
restructuring,
which resulted in more focused operations. Combined with
recovering economies,
this supports the VRs. VR upside potential is limited for
Benelux banks.
Capitalisation is generally solid for most Benelux banks, and
earnings
generation has been strengthened.
For more details on our expectations for Benelux banks, see
"2015 Outlook: Major
Benelux Banks" available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
the link above.
Contact:
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Morceau
75008 Paris
Philippe Lamaud
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 26
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.