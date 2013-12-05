(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 05 (Fitch) Global corporate downgrades
exceeded upgrades by a
margin of 1.5 to 1 in the third quarter of 2013, returning to
negative territory
and reversing the prior quarter's more measured result of 0.8 to
1, according to
a new report by Fitch Ratings. The corporate downgrade rate of
3.5% topped the
quarter's upgrade rate of 2.3%, in contrast with the 1.8% and
2.5% recorded in
the prior three months, respectively.
France's sovereign downgrade to 'AA+' in July preceded linked
bank downgrades,
boosting the financial institution downgrade rate to 3% of
issuers in the third
quarter, up from 1.6% and 2.2% in the second and first quarters,
respectively.
The share of industrials downgraded (3.9%) also topped prior
quarter results of
2.1%, while the share upgraded held relatively steady at 2.8%.
Across both developed and emerging markets, downgrades exceeded
upgrades by
ratios of 1.8 to 1 and 1.2 to 1, respectively. The share of
financial
institutions downgraded increased quarter to quarter for both
developed (2.9%
vs. 2%) and emerging (3.1% vs. 0.5%) economies. Similarly,
industrial downgrades
grew for each respective market segment, most notably among
developed markets
(4% vs. 1.5%).
Fitch-rated global corporate issuer default rate through the
third quarter of
2013 - 0.4% - remains below average.
A negative outlook bias endured at the end of September with the
share of global
corporate issuers affected (12%) holding steady quarter to
quarter, while
positive outlook assignments (4%) edged down from 5%.
For a full review of global rating activity by region and
industry through
3Q'13, see the report titled 'Fitch Global Corporate Rating
Activity - Third
Quarter 2013,' dated Dec. 5, 2013, available on Fitch's website
at
www.fitchratings.com under Credit Market Research.
