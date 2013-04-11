(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 11

New reporting standards of asset encumbrance proposed by the European Banking Authority (EBA) should help aid transparency at least for supervisors, Fitch Ratings says. If made public, the standards would provide much needed transparency on encumbrance for investors as well, which would become increasingly important should the development of resolution and "bail-in" legislation in Europe raise the likelihood of bank defaults.

Two of the EBA's objectives for the proposed reporting are important for investors as well as supervisors. Both parties want to be able to compare reliance on secured funding and the degree of structural subordination of unsecured creditors and depositors across institutions as well as assess a bank's ability to switch to secured funding in times of stress. A third objective for the EBA of better disclosure on encumbrance is to help bank supervisors with crisis management by identifying assets available in a resolution.

It would be better for investors if consistent and detailed disclosures were adopted globally. Encumbrance was one of the key topics requiring improved disclosure identified by the Enhanced Disclosure Task Force (EDTF). The EDTF, which is comprised of representatives from global banks, investors, analysts and external auditors, proposes a simple encumbrance template that aims to differentiate assets available to support potential funding needs from those already used to support funding and collateral needs.

The more comprehensive disclosure proposed by the EBA would enable analysts and investors to carry out a more in-depth assessment of encumbrance, if publically available. It is quite detailed on information relating to covered bonds, which is good from a secured and unsecured investor perspective.

We believe these enhanced reporting initiatives are a positive step as they will boost information transparency and consistency. These are important to help regain investor confidence which has been undermined by the financial and the eurozone debt crisis.

We expect the standardised information required in regulatory returns to eventually feed into banks' public disclosures, even if supervisors decide not to make reporting public. A few banks have already incorporated certain EDTF risk reporting recommendations in their recent annual reports. If more exhaustive encumbrance data were made available, this would allow investors to compare more easily banks' reliance on secured funding and their degree of structural subordination.

Banks do not disclose asset encumbrance information consistently. Details on repos, usage of ECB funding, securitised loans, cover pool assets and outstanding covered bonds even when provided are usually spread out in different parts of the financial statements, making it difficult to obtain a complete picture.

We estimated median encumbrance to be around 28% of funded banking assets based on end-2011 balance sheets of a sample of major European banks. The EBA launched a consultation paper last month with the aim to improve banks' regulatory reporting on asset encumbrance as the region moves towards a banking union. The EDTF also recommended more comprehensive disclosure on the risk profiles of major banks, including asset encumbrance in October 2012.