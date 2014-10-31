(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) New Basel market risk rule proposals
may reduce
trading liquidity further if it results in banks cutting
inventory further,
Fitch Ratings says. Large European banks have already been
reduc-ing their
portfolios since the introduction of tougher market risk capital
requirements
under Basel 2.5 in 2011.
The 16 European global systemically important banks (G-SIBs)
have reduced
trading exposures substantially since 2011, when Basel 2.5 led
to a 54% hike in
their aggregate market risk capital, according to a recent Fitch
analysis. These
banks have been able to reduce market risk capital since then,
by 24% in 2012
and 12% in 2013.
The reductions partly reflect general efforts by the banks to
reduce trading and
OTC deriva-tives exposures and hold lower levels of inventory.
Several
institutions are also strategically scaling back their markets
operations in
response to expected structurally lower industry-wide revenue in
securities
businesses, particularly in fixed income, currency and
commodities. The easing
in market volatility also helped to reduce value at risk (VaR)
measures, which
drive regulatory capital requirements for traded-market risk,
and we expect
reported VaR to increase once market volatility reaches higher
levels.
Some financial market activities are migrating to the shadow
banking system,
creating new challenges for regulators. Other activities may
just shrink or
disappear. Reduced liquidity could exacerbate price volatility
in a stress
scenario, especially as dealers have reduced inventory holdings
and are less
likely to accumulate inventory to facilitate trades.
The latest trading book capital proposals could put more
pressure on banks to
reduce market risk exposures, once the rules are finalised and
an implementation
date set. Basel's first quanti-tative impact exercise for its
proposed new
trading book rules, published last month, indicated that market
risk capital
requirements would increase by between 25% and 52% on average.
This incorporates
a shift away from VaR models to expected shortfall (ES) models,
varying
liquidity horizons and constraining diversification benefits.
There was an
increase in the risk measure for all asset classes with the
exception of
equities.
The changes appear relatively manageable compared to Basel 2.5,
which resulted
in an average increase of 224% according to the quantitative
impact study
conducted in 2009. But the current exercise is only based on a
hypothetical
portfolio. A second quantitative impact study using real
portfolio data is due
to be published this year. Nevertheless, the banks have shown
they can adapt
their operations to reduce market risk capital requirements.
Of the proposed trading book changes, market liquidity had the
greatest impact
in the hypo-thetical portfolio exercise. The standard two
trading week unwind
period, used in internal models, is being replaced with a range
of more
conservative unwind periods for different asset classes. The
shift to ES from
VaR was also an important driver for the increase in market risk
capital because
it captures the probability-weighted losses in the tail beyond
VaR. Diminished
diversification through constrained correlations and the merging
of stressed and
current market conditions into a single metric (under Basel 2.5,
the sum of two
components - stressed VaR and current VaR - were used) also
increased market
risk capital, but to a lesser extent.
For further details on the impact of Basel III on European
G-SIBs risk
exposures, see our latest report "Basel III: Shifting the Credit
Landscape -
European Banks' Risk Reduction and Real-location Slowing" at
www.fitchratings.com
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Basel III: Shifting the Credit Landscape (European Banksâ€™ Risk
Reduction and
Reallocation Slowing)
here
