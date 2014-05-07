(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Additional capital buffers for the Netherland's four
systemic banks announced by the Dutch central bank last week should support the
banks' access to confidence-sensitive international capital markets, Fitch
Ratings says. The refinancing risk from Dutch banks' structural reliance on
wholesale funding is also mitigated by cautious liquidity management.
Dutch systemic banks already meet the new 1%-3% capital add-on that will be
phased in between 2016 and 2019. The range had been discussed for some time by
the central bank, although the name-specific requirements have only just been
provided. The three largest banks - Rabobank, ING Bank and ABN AMRO - will be
required to hold an additional 3% common equity Tier 1 (CET1) buffer on top of
the 7% Basel III requirement. SNS Bank's add-on will be 1%. All four banks
already reported fully-loaded CET1 ratios at end-2013 at or above 10%.
We believe the banks will maintain solid capitalisation, especially as
challenges in the domestic market appear to be easing. We revised 2014 GDP
growth to 0.7% from 0% in March. ING's 1Q14 results published today show early
signs of loan impairment charges receding and we expect similar trends at other
Dutch banks, although these are likely to stay high in the medium term.
Dutch banks' solid capitalisation helps them to maintain access to international
capital markets for funding. The additional capital buffer requirements should
enhance investor confidence because if a firm fails to meet the buffers, it will
face restrictions on the amount of profits it can distribute through, for
example, dividend payments or coupons on Basel III compliant securities.
Wholesale funding-reliance varies, with loans-to-deposits ratios at systemic
banks ranging from 108% to 138% at end-2013. The funding gap arises from
households investing their savings in pension and insurance products, and a
large mortgage loan market prompted by tax incentives, which started reducing
last year.
Dutch banks rely on international investors to plug the funding gap because
domestic pension funds diversify their euro-denominated investments, rather than
concentrating them in Dutch assets. This makes the refinancing risks higher than
in countries such as Sweden and Denmark, where banks reliant on wholesale
funding benefit from a captive domestic investor base.
The risks are also offset by Dutch banks generally maintaining good access to
funding markets and holding large liquidity portfolios. The four banks had Basel
III liquidity coverage ratios above 100% at end-2013.
We believe Dutch banks will continue to build an extra layer of subordinated
debt to maintain the confidence of senior bond investors. An extra buffer would
mitigate the potential risk of higher losses for senior bondholders and
safeguard the cost of future senior debt. Additional Tier 1 securities could be
another source for banks to strengthen capital, once the tax treatment has been
finalized.