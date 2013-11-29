Nov 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nationwide Building Society's issuance of a new type of capital security is positive for the
UK building society sector as it establishes an additional external source of core capital,
Fitch Ratings says.
It is the first capital instrument for building societies that is included in
Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital and Fitch Core Capital (FCC)
ratios.
Capital ratios are sound for UK building societies, but non-risk-weighted
leverage metrics are high for Nationwide and Coventry and external
loss-absorbing capital sources have so far been limited. Existing capital
instruments for building societies, such as permanent interest-bearing shares or
profit-participating deferred shares, do not qualify as Basel III CET1 capital
and are being phased out. We do not include them in FCC, our primary capital
measure.
The new instrument, core capital deferred shares (CCDS), will be included in FCC
as there is full flexibility to absorb losses. The securities are the most
junior-ranking investments in the society, perpetual and have fully
discretionary distributions. They also qualify as CET1 capital under Basel III,
while being consistent with principles of mutuality.
If Nationwide's debut issuance establishes a wider market for CCDS, building
societies should gain additional flexibility to raise capital, including when
under stress. But as profitability for the sector is modest at best, a capital
instrument with up to 15% return in this case may not be overly economical,
especially as most societies have leverage and capital ratios well above
regulatory requirements. While the deal was reported to be 3.5x oversubscribed,
investor appetite may be limited for smaller issuers.
Nationwide's regulatory capital ratios benefit from the use of the internal
ratings-based approach, but its leverage is high relative to peers. The society
has to reduce leverage by end-2015 and has agreed plans to achieve its target
organically with the regulator, not including any CCDS issuance. Nevertheless,
the GBP500m CCDS deal could improve Nationwide's leverage ratio, which was 2.11%
at end-1H13 after adjustments from the UK regulator, by around 20bp. The 10.25%
distribution shows the high cost of issuing CET1 instruments, although this was
within market expectations.