July 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says in a new report that a new
generation of fixed income funds demands greater skills from portfolio managers
to perform in a low but increasing yield and spread environment.
A growing, more sophisticated segment of the fund market consists of global
benchmark unconstrained or absolute return fixed income funds, as investors
move away from core fixed income benchmarked strategies. The new generation of
fixed income funds implements more active, less correlated strategies to exploit
market opportunities on both long and short trades, while attempting to protect
capital from rising rates, spread widening or credit losses.
In Fitch's view, these strategies can be broadly segregated into flexible
beta-driven and pure alpha-driven strategies. A fund's risk/returns in various
markets will be influenced, in part, by where the fund fits into this bifurcated
framework.
"Managing a new generation fixed income fund is more skills-based and more
technical compared with traditional fixed income funds. The ability to
effectively implement derivatives- based overlay or hedging strategies, as well
as high-conviction directional or relative value trades will be the basis for
performance differentiation between managers," says Manuel Arrive, Senior
Director in Fitch's Fund and Asset Manager Rating group.
The flexibility given in tactical allocation or long/short trading, away from
the constraints of traditional benchmarks to a broader investment universe,
increases the fund's reliance on the portfolio manager. For instance, fixed
income funds increasingly use derivatives strategies and hedging mechanisms,
which require specialised expertise borrowed from the hedge fund world. In
addition, the search for yield tends to lead managers to favour higher-risk,
less liquid assets through barbell strategies, which demand advanced credit
selection skills.
"There is a lot of focus on duration risk at the moment but our view is that
credit, counterparty, liquidity and manager risk is also increasing within fixed
income portfolios," adds Mr Arrive.
Fitch's fixed income unconstrained peer group and absolute return peer group
show close to no correlation to interest rates and credit. While absolute return
funds performed better than unconstrained funds during the June 2013 sell-off,
over a three-year period, unconstrained funds performed better than absolute
return funds, which had their track record tarnished in 2011.
The short track record and wide variance in funds' risk/return profiles presents
a particular challenge in performance analysis and peer-group construction.
