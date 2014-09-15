(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 15 (Fitch) Newly formed hedge fund reinsurers
are unlikely to
achieve an Insurer Financial Strength rating in the 'A' category
under Fitch
Ratings' methodology. This is due to both general constraints
applied to
start-up companies, as well as potential unique asset and
pricing risks tied to
the hedge fund reinsurer business model. Longer term, a hedge
fund reinsurer
with a successful track record of balancing risks and
demonstrating an
established business could be rated in the 'A' category.
Start-up reinsurers generally have a relatively high risk
profile due to the
challenges of attracting new business as well as the potential
operational and
corporate governance issues as a company builds its track
record. We often see
major strategic changes as new reinsurance companies work to
build a franchise
or as they move from private to public ownership. This creates
uncertainty that
we consider inconsistent with an 'A' category IFS rating.
Even with a sufficient track record, hedge fund reinsurers would
be less likely
to achieve an 'A' category rating than traditional reinsurers
because of their
risk exposures. Most reinsurers take on very little asset risk,
but hedge fund
reinsurers aim to use stable premium flows to support high
risk-adjusted returns
on their investments and are therefore exposed to both asset and
underwriting
risk.
This creates further risk from the potential for a hedge fund to
strategically
use its above-average expected investment results to price lower
than
competitors, resulting in the dangers of cash flow underwriting.
A big fall in
asset values could deplete a hedge fund reinsurers' capital,
putting potential
strain on the company if it coincided with unusually high claims
payouts. To
balance this, hedge fund reinsurers could take on less risk on
the liability
side, though this is not always the case.
We are also likely to take a more conservative view of portfolio
risk than a
reinsurer's management or owners. Hedge funds often view
portfolio risk in terms
of both the nature of the assets held and their belief that
their investment
strategies can be executed to significantly mitigate risks.
However, as a rating agency, Fitch looks more at performance
under downside
scenarios, or tail risks. We tend to look at the nature of the
underlying
investment positions, which often include use of leverage or
short sales, and
are less inclined to give prospective benefits to potentially
mitigating
portfolio management.
