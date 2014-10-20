(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings welcomes the Chinese
Insurance
Regulatory Commission's (CIRC) decision to impose a stricter
solvency rule on
insurers' investment in trust products. This would slow the
rapid growth in
Chinese insurers' assets invested in trust schemes, which are
not as liquid or
as transparent as conventional corporate debt.
The new rule also highlights the regulator's growing concern
about the insurers'
ability to manage the risks embedded within this asset category.
According to the statistics published by CIRC on 14 October
2014, total
investments in trust products by 78 insurers came to CNY280.5bn
at end-1H14, up
94.5% from end-2013. However, the size of the investment in
these products
remained modest at about 3% of the insurers' total assets at
end-1H14.
Although the risk exposure to trust schemes remains tolerable
for Chinese
insurance sector as a whole, Fitch believes the new rule could
strain the
solvency margins of high-growth insurers, especially those with
material
exposure to trust products. These insurers would likely need to
reduce their
exposure to this asset class.
The risk profiles of trust products are more complex: they are
highly dependent
on the structure of the trust schemes, the quality of the
underlying assets, and
the credit strength of the guarantors. The investment horizon
for trust schemes
range from five to 10 years, making them generally less liquid
than corporate
debt. CIRC statistics showed that 53% of the trust schemes that
the insurers are
invested in have duration of five years or more.
Insurers who invest in trust products also face concentration
risk because a
large portion of trust schemes are exposed to the real estate
sector. CIRC
statistics showed that about 33.1% of the trust schemes were
connected to the
real estate sector and 17.5% were tied to infrastructure-related
projects as at
end-1H14.
Chinese life insurers have been increasing their allocations to
trust products
and other higher-yielding assets to raise their investment
returns for
participating or universal life insurance policies, which they
launched in
response to tougher competition from banking products following
the
liberalisation of Chinese investment regulations in 2012.
CIRC started to tighten the admissible asset value of trust
products in the
calculation of insurers' solvency margin in late September. It
reduced the
proportion of admissible asset value for trust products by 5pp.
For example, the
admissible value of trust schemes with 'AAA' credit rating (on a
national scale)
will be reduced to 90% from 95% while that of products with 'AA'
rating will be
lowered to 85% from 90%. Trust schemes with credit ratings below
'A' will be
recognised as non-admissible assets in the solvency capital
computation.
Contacts:
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28 Floor, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
