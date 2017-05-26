(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 26 (Fitch) Banks with significant insurance
subsidiaries would score
higher for systemic importance if the proposed new assessment
methodology is
adopted, Fitch Ratings says. This could reverse the recent trend
of mainly US
banks rising up the list of global systemically important banks
(G-SIBs), as
bancassurance is more common in European markets, notably
France.
Any banks moving onto the G-SIB list or into a higher bucket on
the list would
face higher common equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirements. However,
most of the G-SIB
bancassurers are already well capitalised and would not need to
increase capital
as a consequence of moving to a higher bucket or seek to reduce
their insurance
business to avoid it. We expect few, if any, new bancassurers
would be
designated as G-SIBs and we do not expect that the proposals
would trigger
changes in our ratings.
The inclusion of insurance subsidiaries in the Basel Committee
on Banking
Supervision proposals to revise its G-SIB assessment framework,
published in
March 2017, accounts for 40% of the estimated aggregate impact
of the proposals
on banks' scores for systemic importance, based on data from the
end-2015 G-SIB
assessment exercise.
The G-SIB methodology weighs a number of systemic indicators in
five categories
to arrive at a relative score for each G-SIB compared with a
broader sample
population including the largest 75 banks globally. The scores
largely determine
which banks are designated G-SIBs by the Financial Stability
Board in its annual
November update, and how much additional CET1 capital each G-SIB
must hold.
The proposal to include banks' insurance activities in the
category calculations
for size, interconnectedness, and complexity would increase
bancassurers' G-SIB
scores (by up to 57bp for one of the banks in the Basel
Committee's analysis),
moving them towards or onto the G-SIB list, or further up the
list if they are
already on it. Meanwhile, the scores of banks without insurance
operations would
modestly decrease, as the scoring is relative to the sample
population.
The complexity category was an important cause of the increases.
Including
banks' insurance subsidiaries would increase "trading and
available-for-sale
securities" in the sample by EUR1.9 trillion, nearly 60%,
increasing those banks
scores' relative to the wider sample population.
The Basel Committee also proposes removing the cap on the
"substitutability"
category score. This category is intended to reflect the extent
to which other
banks could step in and provide the same services in the event
of failure.
Fitch's calculations show that removal of the cap would affect
four banks, all
in the US: JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of New York Mellon
and State Street,
largely due to their amount of assets under custody. However, we
do not believe
these banks would face higher capital requirements as a result
of the proposals.
The US approach to setting G-SIB capital requirements is based
on the higher of
the Basel Committee's approach and a separate, generally more
conservative
approach that replaces the Basel Committee's substitutability
category with a
wholesale funding indicator.
The Basel Committee is also considering a new indicator for
short-term wholesale
funding, which draws on data from the Net Stable Funding Ratio,
finalised in
2014. But there are significant definitional differences between
the proposals
and the US approach, suggesting that they are unlikely to
converge.
The Basel Committee's consultation runs until 30 June 2017. If
adopted, the
changes could influence the 2019 G-SIB assessment, used to set
CET1 requirements
from January 2021.
Contact:
Alan Adkins
Group Credit Officer
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1702
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Monsur Hussain
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1793
David Prowse
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1250
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
