(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the recently announced sale of EUR974m of continental European logistics property assets to a new 50/50 joint venture (JV) owned in conjunction with the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSPIB) of Canada will mildly lower SEGRO Plc's leverage, although the group's portfolio size will also materially reduce from its current GBP4.7bn business space estate including joint ventures share. Under the transaction with PSPIB, one of Canada's largest pension investment managers, SEGRO will transfer EUR974m (GBP830m) of completed continental European logistics property assets totaling 1.6m m2 to the new JV (SEGRO European Logistics Partnership or SELP), while retaining a 50% shareholding with an initial equity investment of around EUR303m. At closing SEGRO should receive around GBP434m of net cash proceeds. A further GBP129m of the consideration due to SEGRO will be deferred for up to two years to September 2015, while SEGRO will receive EUR6m per year in management fees from the JV. SEGRO will also obtain further development management fees and incentive fees based on performance. The JV will be leveraged up to a loan to value of around 40% on a secured basis. Although the overall size of SEGRO's asset portfolio will materially reduce, the group will still directly own around GBP4.3bn (including joint ventures) of business space and warehouses, leaving it as still one of the largest industrial property groups in EMEA. Fitch will nevertheless monitor the group's total size of portfolio and management's intent to achieve critical mass in all its main markets. This JV is part of SEGRO's enhanced recycling capital strategy, which intends to reduce leverage down in the longer term to around 40%% (on a look-through loan to value basis) and focus its portfolio on a core base of properties in the UK and Europe. The long term intention is to have a more even split of assets under management by value between the UK and European property portfolio. Over GBP1.4bn of property assets are scheduled to be sold by 2017, and at FY12 SEGRO had completed or announced the disposal of over GBP550m of non-core properties. A further GBP152m of property assets were sold in Q113 and SEGRO has a target to sell GBP300m to GBP500m of non-core assets in 2013, including the above mentioned transactions. Once the transaction is complete, Fitch forecasts a loan to value of below 50%, within the guideline maximum leverage for SEGRO for a 'BBB+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of around 55% through the property cycle. This is despite valuations on the portfolio declining in FY12 (-1.2% for SEGRO core portfolio in 2012). Net debt/EBITDA should be between 8.0x and 9.5x by the end of 2013. The agency only takes into consideration 50% of the net income from JVs which are funded with secured debt, including restrictive covenants. Fitch pro-forma forecasts show EBIT net interest coverage (NIC) also staying in the 'BBB+' IDR category in FY13, with EBIT NIC just above 2.0x to FY13, and above the 'BBB+' guideline of at least 1.7x. This is due to both stable rental income profiles (average lease length to expiry of over eight years, which is long for an industrial landlord) and relatively low tenant rent arrears in FY12. Currently Segro has over 1,300 tenants in eight different countries, demonstrating the diversity of the rental income profile. Vacancy increased to 10.4% at March 2013, largely due to the departure of Neckermann (in administration) from its Frankfurt space. SEGRO had around GBP600m of undrawn bank facilities and cash at 31 March 2013. This is more than sufficient to fund the potential development programme of GBP55m in 2013 and GBP155m of bank debt maturities in 2013 and 2014. Segro has no bond maturities until 2015, at which time a total of GBP206m of bonds mature. Average cost of debt is 4.6% (4.8% at December 2011) and 59% of debt is at fixed rates. With GBP198m of bonds having maturities in 2035 the weighted-average debt maturity is relatively long at 8.3 years, even for a capital intensive property group. SEGRO is the UK's largest and one of Europe's largest, owners and operators of business and industrial space with over GBP4.7bn (including share of JV's) of property assets and GBP318m of rental income. 