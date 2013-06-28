(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the recently
announced sale of
EUR974m of continental European logistics property assets to a
new 50/50 joint
venture (JV) owned in conjunction with the Public Sector Pension
Investment
Board (PSPIB) of Canada will mildly lower SEGRO Plc's leverage,
although the
group's portfolio size will also materially reduce from its
current GBP4.7bn
business space estate including joint ventures share.
Under the transaction with PSPIB, one of Canada's largest
pension investment
managers, SEGRO will transfer EUR974m (GBP830m) of completed
continental
European logistics property assets totaling 1.6m m2 to the new
JV (SEGRO
European Logistics Partnership or SELP), while retaining a 50%
shareholding with
an initial equity investment of around EUR303m. At closing SEGRO
should receive
around GBP434m of net cash proceeds. A further GBP129m of the
consideration due
to SEGRO will be deferred for up to two years to September 2015,
while SEGRO
will receive EUR6m per year in management fees from the JV.
SEGRO will also
obtain further development management fees and incentive fees
based on
performance. The JV will be leveraged up to a loan to value of
around 40% on a
secured basis.
Although the overall size of SEGRO's asset portfolio will
materially reduce, the
group will still directly own around GBP4.3bn (including joint
ventures) of
business space and warehouses, leaving it as still one of the
largest industrial
property groups in EMEA. Fitch will nevertheless monitor the
group's total size
of portfolio and management's intent to achieve critical mass in
all its main
markets.
This JV is part of SEGRO's enhanced recycling capital strategy,
which intends to
reduce leverage down in the longer term to around 40%% (on a
look-through loan
to value basis) and focus its portfolio on a core base of
properties in the UK
and Europe. The long term intention is to have a more even split
of assets under
management by value between the UK and European property
portfolio. Over
GBP1.4bn of property assets are scheduled to be sold by 2017,
and at FY12 SEGRO
had completed or announced the disposal of over GBP550m of
non-core properties.
A further GBP152m of property assets were sold in Q113 and SEGRO
has a target to
sell GBP300m to GBP500m of non-core assets in 2013, including
the above
mentioned transactions.
Once the transaction is complete, Fitch forecasts a loan to
value of below 50%,
within the guideline maximum leverage for SEGRO for a 'BBB+'
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of around 55% through the property cycle. This is
despite
valuations on the portfolio declining in FY12 (-1.2% for SEGRO
core portfolio in
2012). Net debt/EBITDA should be between 8.0x and 9.5x by the
end of 2013. The
agency only takes into consideration 50% of the net income from
JVs which are
funded with secured debt, including restrictive covenants.
Fitch pro-forma forecasts show EBIT net interest coverage (NIC)
also staying in
the 'BBB+' IDR category in FY13, with EBIT NIC just above 2.0x
to FY13, and
above the 'BBB+' guideline of at least 1.7x. This is due to both
stable rental
income profiles (average lease length to expiry of over eight
years, which is
long for an industrial landlord) and relatively low tenant rent
arrears in FY12.
Currently Segro has over 1,300 tenants in eight different
countries,
demonstrating the diversity of the rental income profile.
Vacancy increased to
10.4% at March 2013, largely due to the departure of Neckermann
(in
administration) from its Frankfurt space.
SEGRO had around GBP600m of undrawn bank facilities and cash at
31 March 2013.
This is more than sufficient to fund the potential development
programme of
GBP55m in 2013 and GBP155m of bank debt maturities in 2013 and
2014. Segro has
no bond maturities until 2015, at which time a total of GBP206m
of bonds mature.
Average cost of debt is 4.6% (4.8% at December 2011) and 59% of
debt is at fixed
rates. With GBP198m of bonds having maturities in 2035 the
weighted-average debt
maturity is relatively long at 8.3 years, even for a capital
intensive property
group.
SEGRO is the UK's largest and one of Europe's largest, owners
and operators of
business and industrial space with over GBP4.7bn (including
share of JV's) of
property assets and GBP318m of rental income.
