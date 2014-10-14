(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 14 (Fitch) The European Commission's decision to
apply only two
Solvency II capital charges on securitisations across the
investment-grade
rating spectrum does not reflect the significant variation in
risk in these
assets, Fitch Ratings says. The rules are likely to push
insurers that invest in
securitisations using the standard model to favour assets in the
'AAAsf' and
'BBBsf' categories.
The Commission said on Friday that charges under the standard
formula for
'AAsf', 'Asf' and 'BBBsf' rated tranches of securitisations
classified as "type
1 high quality positions" will be 3% multiplied by duration. It
had previously
said the charges would be duration times 3%, 4% and 5% for
'AAsf', 'Asf' and
'BBBsf', respectively. The Commission gives the 3% charge for
unrated loans as
the rationale for capping the charges on these instruments.
Charges for 'AAAsf'
rated notes remain 2.1% multiplied by duration.
Our study of total losses on European securitisations during the
credit crisis
shows that tranches rated 'BBBsf' in July 2007 are expected to
incur 2.8x more
loss than those rated 'AAsf'.
But even after the cuts the charges are high compared to other
investment
options and may not be enough to encourage insurers using the
standard formula
to invest significant sums. The undiversified charge for a
'AAsf' rated 10-year
securitisation is still 30%, compared to 20% for a 10-year
'BBBsf' rated loan
and is 15% higher than the charge for investing in an unrated
five-year
uncollateralised direct loan. The comparison with covered bond
holdings is even
starker: five-year 'AAsf' rated securitisation holdings will
require 15% capital
compared to 4.5% for covered bonds with the same rating and
duration.
These cuts have been made only on "type 1 high quality
positions" rated 'BBBsf'
and above. Charges for lower-rated tranches have not been
reduced, so finding
buyers for these tranches may be difficult, making it harder to
structure deals.
There may be greater benefit for insurers using their own
internal models
because they are able to use assumptions tailored to the risks
of the specific
transaction. As the bigger, more sophisticated market
participants, they are
also the more likely buyers of securitisations. But supervisors
have often not
been willing to approve models with large deviations from
standard industry
assumptions, so we do not expect insurers to be able to reduce
capital
requirements as low as might be indicated by empirical data.
The Commission outlined its intentions in a press briefing and
adopted the
Solvency II Delegated Acts, making them public on its website
for the first
time. Another change in the Delegated Acts is that investments
in infrastructure
project bonds are treated as corporate bonds, even when credit
risk is tranched,
instead of being treated as securitisations. This will make it
more attractive
for insurers to invest in the sector.
There have been considerable delays and uncertainty in the
Solvency II
timetable. We view the Commission's adoption of the Delegated
Acts as an
indication that the timeline is on track for the planned 1
January 2016
implementation. There will now be a six-month window during
which the European
Parliament and European Council can challenge the details of the
text or accept
it.
