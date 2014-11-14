(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Thailand's new
digital TV
channels' growth in advertising revenue is likely to be
slower-than-expected.
Therefore, new TV operators will take a longer time to
break-even on cash costs,
stretching their financial profiles. Incumbent free-to-air TV
operators,
including Channel 3 and Channel 7, are likely to continue to
dominate TV
advertising spend over the next two years.
The adoption of terrestrial digital TV has been slower than
Fitch's expectations
in the six months since the initial launch in May 2014. This is
mainly due to
the regulator's delay in distributing subsidy coupons, which has
resulted in
viewers deferring purchases of digital TV set-top boxes.
However, we expect the
adoption rate to increase rapidly in 2015 and 2016 after the
regulator began to
distribute subsidy coupons in October 2014.
In addition, the launch of new quality content on digital
platforms has been
slow. Consequently, we think that new entrants will take longer
than previously
expected to build up viewer ratings and attract advertising
revenue. Advertisers
are likely to continue to allocate the majority of their
advertising budgets to
the incumbent free-to-air channels in the medium term.
New digital operators will, therefore, take longer to generate
sufficient cash
flow from operations to cover their capex and licence fees.
Fitch estimates that
variety digital TV channels may require average annual revenue
of at least
THB1.4bn to cover annual production and operational costs of
around THB800m and
capex (including licence fees) of around THB500m-600m per annum.
We think that competition in the sector will be fierce over the
next two years
due to the increase in advertising airtime from new digital
channels, which
could put pressure on industry advertising rates. Nevertheless,
given their
larger view base and stronger content, incumbent free-to-air
operators will
continue to dominate the TV advertising market over the next two
years,
commanding higher rates than those of new digital operators.
While advertising rates for the TV sector may trend down, we
think that
absolute advertising spend on free-to-air TV is likely to
increase as a greater
availability of advertising inventory is likely to more than
offset lower rates.
We expect small- and medium-sized businesses to take advantage
of lower
advertising rates to promote their products on free-to-air TV
for the first
time. This increase in TV's share of the advertising market is
likely to be at
the expense of traditional media, particularly newspapers,
magazines and radio.
Free-to-air TV is the main medium for advertising expenditure in
Thailand,
accounting for about 60% of total advertising expenditure in
2013. The market
leaders are Channel 7 and Channel 3, which together account for
60% of TV
advertising spend. New entrant digital channel operators are
mainly current
content producers which aim to broaden their distribution by
bypassing the
established channels.
