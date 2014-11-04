(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) The UK's proposed leverage ratio
framework published
last week should be manageable for UK banks and is positive for
strengthening
capitalisation by making banks have bigger buffers, Fitch
Ratings says.
The first part of the proposal by the Bank of England's
Financial Policy
Committee (FPC) is a 3% minimum leverage ratio for all banks and
building
societies. Previously, only the largest eight UK banks had been
expected to meet
a 3% leverage ratio. The UK firms we rate already meet this.
Furthermore, the
introduction of a 25% limit on the use of additional Tier 1
instruments (AT1) to
meet the minimum leverage ratio gives banks some flexibility and
most banks we
rate have room to issue more AT1 instruments to improve their
leverage ratios.
The second part of the framework, a supplementary leverage ratio
buffer for
major UK lenders, may be a more challenging part of the
proposals for some,
especially as it has to be met with common equity Tier 1 capital
(CET1). This
buffer would be 35% of the corresponding risk-weighted systemic
risk buffers.
Risk-weighted buffer requirements range from 1% to 2.5% for
global systemically
important banks (G-SIBs), so HSBC would need to meet a leverage
ratio of 3.88%,
Barclays 3.7%, RBS Group 3.53% and Standard Chartered 3.35%. All
except Barclays
already meet those ratios, but Barclays targets a ratio of above
4%, which we
believe is achievable given the bank's deleveraging plans.
Risk-weighted supplementary capital buffers for large domestic
UK banks and
building societies, including ring-fenced banks, would range up
to 3%, although
these have not yet been set. This would imply a total leverage
ratio requirement
between 3% to 4.05% for these financial institutions.
We believe systemic building societies, such as Nationwide,
using advanced
internal ratings based models would find it hardest to meet
supplementary
capital buffers. Their mutual status means at least 75% of
assets have to be
residential mortgages, which attract low risk weights for
calculating capital
requirements under the internal models approach.
A building society can increase CET1 through retained earnings.
But a shift
towards higher yielding products (including mortgage loans
extended at higher
loan to value ratios) to boost internal capital generation would
raise risks.
Nationwide, and possibly a couple of other large mutual
institutions could also
issue Core Capital Deferred Shares, which are eligible as CET1.
But these are
relatively expensive and the size and appetite of the investor
base is
relatively limited.
A countercyclical leverage buffer (CCLB), is the third element
of the FPC's
framework, mirroring the countercyclical risk-weighted capital
buffer ranging
from 0% to 2.5%. The 35% scaling factor would result in a CCLB
of 0% to 0.9%. It
will be the hardest requirement for banks to manage because it
is varies over
time and market forces may limit the ability of some
institutions to use the
buffer following a crisis. Some may end up holding a permanent
buffer.
We do not expect a countercyclical capital buffer to be applied
anytime soon,
but if it were, then we believe that some of the rated banks
could find it
challenging to meet the corresponding CCLB with their current
business models
and business mix.
UK firms continue to strengthen capitalisation on both a risk-
and
non-risk-weighted basis in preparation for the introduction of
capital buffers.
Total loss-absorbing capital requirements to address so-called
too-big-to-fail
issues are still being finalised and will be important in
determining the final
size and mix of capital and debt buffers for UK banks.
Contact:
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Alan Adkins
Senior Director
Credit Policy
+44 20 3530 1702
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Peer Report: Major UK Banks
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.