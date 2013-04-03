April 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The stabilization trend continues for U.S. CMBS, with new defaults falling to their lowest levels since 2008, according to Fitch Ratings in its latest annual loan default study.

CMBS defaults fell for the third year in a row in 2012, 46% lower than 2011 and 67% off the 2010 peak. Last year's new default rate was at its lowest level since 2008, when 364 loans totaling $3.2 billion defaulted.

'Commercial real estate loan defaults are on pace to decline again in 2013, albeit at a more modest pace,' said Senior Director Britt Johnson. 'With new issuance gradually increasing and default levels likely to remain stable, cumulative CMBS defaults are not likely to exceed 14% by the end of this year.' The 2012 cumulative default rate was 13.4%.

Not surprisingly, 2007 deals remain the most problematic. Of the new defaults in 2012, 58% came from the 2007 vintage. This is in stark contrast to older CMBS vintages such as 2006 (18%) and 2005 (12%). Office loans continued to lead defaults with 45% ($3.3 billion) of the total number last year. Retail came in second with 32.5% of the total ($2.4 billion), followed by multifamily with 7.2% ($528 million).

'Helping to keep new CMBS default rates stable is the fact that servicers are still modifying loans before a monetary default,' said Johnson. 'If modified loans that were never categorized as in default are included, the 2012 cumulative default rate would be 15.8% instead of 13.4%.'

