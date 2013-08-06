(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 06 (Fitch) Last week's ruling by a Federal
District Court judge
that aims to lower debit card fee caps has the potential to
significantly reduce
fee revenues U.S. banks earn from consumer debit card
transactions, according to
Fitch. We estimate that between $4.9 billion and $6.9 billion in
annual fee
revenues may be at risk if the per-transaction fee caps are
reduced to between 7
cents and 12 cents, as suggested in the court ruling. That said,
Fitch expects
the current fee structure to remain in place until the Fed
rewrites the existing
rules or appeals the Court's decision, either of which could be
a lengthy
process.
We believe the banks most likely to be impacted by the ruling
are Bank of
America, Wells Fargo and JP Morgan Chase. Together, these
institutions have
accounted for more than half of total U.S. debit card volume in
recent years.
If the reduced fee structure is approved, we believe banks would
likely seek to
recover lost revenues by adding new cardholder fees and/or
increasing existing
ones. Any existing card benefits could also be reduced or
eliminated as banks
look to cut costs. It also remains unclear whether merchants
would be willing to
pass on the savings to consumers through lower prices.
Fitch does not expect the prospect of lower debit card
transaction fees, by
themselves, to have an impact on bank ratings.
Contact:
Brendan Sheehy
Director
Financial Institutions
+1-212-908-9138
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1-312-368-3141
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.