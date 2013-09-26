Sept 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
New derivatives trading platforms receiving temporary U.S. regulatory approval for launch
are likely to improve pricing transparency for traders of interest rate swaps and other credit
derivatives, according to Fitch Ratings. Designated swaps execution facilities (SEFs) could,
over time, begin to generate meaningful revenue streams for firms offering voice
and electronic execution of derivative transactions, as required under
Dodd-Frank.
However, we believe that in the near term, regulatory uncertainty around SEF
rules, namely definition of 'required' and 'permitted' transaction and
cross-border treatment, could dampen liquidity, affecting volumes and ultimately
revenues.
SEFs will provide an electronic trading platform for counterparties that are
required to move all standardized over the counter (OTC) derivative transactions
onto centrally cleared platforms. We see this as an important step in allowing
swap participants to more easily gain access to pricing data. This should
ultimately contribute to more efficient interest rate swap and CDS market
activity.
As of Sept. 25, a total of 18 institutions submitted applications to the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to operate SEFs. So far, 13 firms
have received temporary registration approval. Included among these are BGC
Partners Inc. and GFI Group Inc, two Fitch-rated inter-dealer brokers (IDBs).
Bloomberg was the first organization to gain temporary approval as an SEF
operator in July.
CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler noted at a conference last week that applications by
prospective SEFs were receiving only "cursory" reviews, suggesting that more
participants are likely to emerge before the Oct. 2 application deadline.
Given the relatively large number of prospective competitors in the SEF space,
Fitch believes the SEFs that attract the most liquidity and are dominant in a
specific asset class will gain market share over time. For some smaller IDBs,
high regulatory and operational cost hurdles may have discouraged entry and
could lead to industry consolidation.