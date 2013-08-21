(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE/LONDON, August 20 (Fitch) The Reserve Bank of
New Zealand's
(RBNZ) decision to limit residential mortgages with a
loan-to-value ratio (LVR)
in excess of 80% to no more than 10% of new loans from 1 October
2013, buys time
for the stability of the banking system, Fitch Ratings says.
However, the impact
is likely to be limited in scope and duration, as monetary
policy settings
remain accommodative.
Tuesday's decision to introduce an LVR limit on nearly all new
home loans comes
four months after the RBNZ began consulting banks on instituting
macro-prudential measures to reduce risks associated with strong
credit and
asset-price growth. The new restrictions should help to directly
ensure banks'
financial stability by avoiding a build-up of riskier loans that
could suffer
losses in the event of a housing market downturn. They may also
have an impact
on property prices by curtailing the supply of high-LVR loans.
However, LVR limits are likely to be limited in impact and
duration. The
tightening of lending conditions implies potentially greater
competition for
lower-LVR mortgages, mitigating the overall impact. This could
pressure the net
interest margins and operating profit of several banks. Lenders
will be able to
widen margins on some higher-LVR loans, although these mortgages
will also
require more capital from September.
More broadly, monetary policy remains accommodative with the key
policy rate
held at a record low 2.5% since March 2011. The recourse to
macro-prudential
measures to help protect the country's financial system
highlights the
constraints faced by the central bank in raising interest rates.
Any hikes in
interest rates could attract further foreign capital inflows at
a time when the
New Zealand dollar is already near its record highs (since 1990)
in nominal and
real trade-weighted terms. Loose monetary policy could see
credit eventually
find its way into the system through other channels, lessening
the impact of the
LVR limits over time.
House prices in Auckland and Christchurch have been rising since
early 2012
after having declined by about 10% during New Zealand's
recession in 2009.
Annual house price growth is almost back to the levels of
2002-2007 when the
market peaked - and averting risks to financial stability is
becoming more
important for banks' creditworthiness.
The rise in property prices has been felt mainly in New
Zealand's two largest
cities, Auckland and Christchurch, in part because of a shortage
of housing
stock - this is especially the case for Christchurch in the wake
of its two
recent earthquakes. But low interest rates have also resulted in
greater
mortgage affordability for most New Zealand households, which
have boosted
strong mortgage lending growth over the past 12 months. This has
caused the
already-high household debt/disposable income ratio of 145% to
start rising
again.
Since almost a third of the new lending in recent months has
been in mortgages
with high LVRs, the forthcoming macro-prudential measures should
limit the
negative impact of any house price volatility on banks' asset
quality and
capital.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
