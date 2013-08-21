(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/SINGAPORE/LONDON, August 20 (Fitch) The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) decision to limit residential mortgages with a loan-to-value ratio (LVR) in excess of 80% to no more than 10% of new loans from 1 October 2013, buys time for the stability of the banking system, Fitch Ratings says. However, the impact is likely to be limited in scope and duration, as monetary policy settings remain accommodative. Tuesday's decision to introduce an LVR limit on nearly all new home loans comes four months after the RBNZ began consulting banks on instituting macro-prudential measures to reduce risks associated with strong credit and asset-price growth. The new restrictions should help to directly ensure banks' financial stability by avoiding a build-up of riskier loans that could suffer losses in the event of a housing market downturn. They may also have an impact on property prices by curtailing the supply of high-LVR loans. However, LVR limits are likely to be limited in impact and duration. The tightening of lending conditions implies potentially greater competition for lower-LVR mortgages, mitigating the overall impact. This could pressure the net interest margins and operating profit of several banks. Lenders will be able to widen margins on some higher-LVR loans, although these mortgages will also require more capital from September. More broadly, monetary policy remains accommodative with the key policy rate held at a record low 2.5% since March 2011. The recourse to macro-prudential measures to help protect the country's financial system highlights the constraints faced by the central bank in raising interest rates. Any hikes in interest rates could attract further foreign capital inflows at a time when the New Zealand dollar is already near its record highs (since 1990) in nominal and real trade-weighted terms. Loose monetary policy could see credit eventually find its way into the system through other channels, lessening the impact of the LVR limits over time. House prices in Auckland and Christchurch have been rising since early 2012 after having declined by about 10% during New Zealand's recession in 2009. Annual house price growth is almost back to the levels of 2002-2007 when the market peaked - and averting risks to financial stability is becoming more important for banks' creditworthiness. The rise in property prices has been felt mainly in New Zealand's two largest cities, Auckland and Christchurch, in part because of a shortage of housing stock - this is especially the case for Christchurch in the wake of its two recent earthquakes. But low interest rates have also resulted in greater mortgage affordability for most New Zealand households, which have boosted strong mortgage lending growth over the past 12 months. This has caused the already-high household debt/disposable income ratio of 145% to start rising again. Since almost a third of the new lending in recent months has been in mortgages with high LVRs, the forthcoming macro-prudential measures should limit the negative impact of any house price volatility on banks' asset quality and capital. The recourse to macro-prudential measures to help protect the country's financial system highlights the constraints faced by the central bank in using traditional monetary policy tools, such as raising interest rates - any hikes in interest rates could attract further foreign capital inflows at a time when the New Zealand dollar is already overvalued in nominal and real terms. Contact: Andrea Jaehne Director Financial Institutions/International Public Finance +61 2 8256 0343 Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd. Level 15, 77 King Street Sydney NSW 2000 Aninda Mitra Senior Director Fitch Wire +65 67 96 7232 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.