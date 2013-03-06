March 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The higher risk weights introduced by the Central Bank
of Nigeria (CBN) are likely to add to pressure on bank capital ratios, Fitch
Ratings says. However, if successful in reducing sector concentrations the
changes could benefit asset quality and risk management.
Capital has been tightening at some banks as they expand their loan books
following the bad bank (AMCON) clean-up of the sector. Fitch Core Capital (FCC)
ratios at end-September 2012 were 10%-30%. Some Nigerian banks have lower FCC
than is appropriate for their growth in a difficult operating environment
(Nigeria is rated 'BB-'/Stable). This is reflected in their low Viability
Ratings (mostly in the 'b' range).
The generous dividend policies demanded by Nigerian investors mean internal
capital generation is unlikely to support sustainable growth in the medium term.
Excessive credit expansion has been temporarily subdued by higher interest rates
on government securities following the expiry of the interbank guarantee from
the CBN in 2011. But we still expect loans to grow 18%-20% this year, close to
the rate of inflation-adjusted economic growth as banks focus on increasing
lending to government-sponsored projects, especially in the power sector.
We see little appetite for fresh equity issuances in the market. Some banks may
want to fund growth with long-term subordinated debt. This does not count as
loss-absorbing capital in our analysis, so further growth together with higher
risk weightings would put core capitalisation under pressure.
The Nigerian banks continue to report capital ratios based on local GAAP equity
rather than the IFRS adopted for financial reporting in 2012. This is the same
approach as taken by some European regulators. We estimate the regulatory
capital ratios for Nigerian banks would be 60bp-120bp lower if based on IFRS.
FCC, our primary capital measure, adjusts IFRS equity for assets that are not
fungible. FCC ratios are a key rating driver for Nigerian banks as they grow.
The new rules are designed to direct lending to the real economy and to limit
portfolio concentrations that often build up during boom times in Nigerian
banks. The CBN circular, issued on 31 January, requires banks to increase risk
weights for public sector loans to 200%, from 100% and for sectors greater than
20% of the loan book to 150% from 100%. Credit transactions between bank holding
companies and their subsidiaries will also be regulated and risk-weighted to
enhance regulation of a banking group.