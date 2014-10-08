(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new special
report that
Nigerian banks are performing well despite the twin hurdles of
tight monetary
policy actions and new banking rules.
"This is mostly supported by continuing robust economic growth.
Nevertheless, we
expect bank performance and growth to moderate over the next 18
months due to
Central Bank of Nigeria actions aimed at protecting the economy
and the banking
system," says Mahin Dissanayake, Director in Fitch's EMEA
Financial Institutions
team.
The CBN's stance also shifted towards protecting the consumer
through its
revised rules on banking charges introduced in 2013. All these
moves, however,
led to weaker profitability and stemmed credit growth in H114 -
a trend that is
likely to continue into 2015.
All Fitch-rated Nigerian banks were profitable in 2013 and 1H14
but saw
performance slip. There were a few outliers and these were
typically the smaller
banks, which outperformed the sector.
Earnings pressure was exacerbated by high operating costs at
most banks due to a
higher AMCON levy and network expansion strategies.
Banks are now seeing some asset quality deterioration with
rising absolute NPLs,
reflecting fast loan growth since 2011. Most banks' NPL ratios
remain below the
5% prescribed by the CBN but Fitch views this as unsustainable
in the long-run.
Very high loan concentrations by borrower and sector expose
banks, particularly
the smaller banks, to significant event risk.
Banks are also seeing moderate liquidity pressure with rising
loans/deposit
ratios. In response, the banks' large customer deposit bases are
continuing to
expand on strong GDP growth and increasing banking penetration.
The focus is on
raising low-cost retail deposits to strengthen funding profiles,
particularly
following the cash reserve requirement hikes on public sector
deposits. Several
banks have successfully tapped the euro bond market to raise
longer-term USD
funding to meet the strong demand for USD loans from major
corporates, although
it exposes the banks to FX-related risks.
We expect bank capitalisation to come under pressure due to
Basel II
implementation in 2014 and proposed new regulatory capital
computation rules. As
a result, Fitch believes regulatory total capital adequacy
ratios could fall
between 200bps-300bps this year. Most Fitch-rated banks report
Fitch core
capital (FCC) and Basel I regulatory capital ratios in excess of
20% which is
considered a comfortable level given the risks inherent in
Nigeria. A sharp
decline in capitalisation could be negative for bank ratings.
Sovereign support drives most Nigerian banks' Issuer Default
Ratings. Of the 9
Nigerian banks rated by Fitch on the international scale, six
have Long-Term
IDRs driven by potential state support. They are First Bank of
Nigeria, United
Bank for Africa, Diamond Bank, Union Bank, Fidelity Bank and
First City Monument
Bank. While the willingness of the Nigerian authorities to
support domestic
banks continues to be high - as demonstrated during and after
the 2009 banking
crisis - its ability is limited by the sovereign rating of
'BB-'.
Three banks, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust bank and Access Bank
have IDRs driven
by their intrinsic strengths as defined by the Viability Rating
(VR). All
Nigerian banks have VRs in the 'b' range, mainly due to the high
influence of
the operating environment on their ratings. We believe the
domestic operating
environment can be challenging and sometimes volatile, therefore
effectively
capping the Nigerian banks' VRs. Other factors constraining VRs
include weak
governance structures, developing company profiles (particularly
for the smaller
banks) and recovering financial metrics. Zenith Bank and
Guaranty Trust Bank
have the highest VRs of 'b+' due to their ability to perform
well through the
cycle.
The report, 'Nigerian Banks: Peer Review ', is available on
www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking on the link above.
