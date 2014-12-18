(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Nigerian Banks
here
LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its 2015
outlook report that
the oil price shock and the resulting policy moves leads to a
negative sector
outlook for the Nigerian banks.
Fitch's negative view of the sector reflects the challenging and
volatile
operating environment due to low oil prices (Fitch forecasts
Brent crude to
average USD83/barrel in 2015) and its impact on business and the
economy.
Furthermore, combined with recent policy actions by the Central
Bank of Nigeria
(CBN) to devalue the naira, raise interest rates and increase
reserve
requirements (CRR) we are forecasting bank profitability, asset
quality and
capital ratios to deteriorate in 2015.
The weaker operating environment may not necessarily have rating
implications.
Six Nigerian banks, First Bank of Nigeria, United Bank for
Africa, Diamond Bank,
Union Bank, Fidelity Bank and First City Monument Bank, have
IDRs driven by the
probability of state support. The ability of the authorities to
support domestic
banks is limited by Nigeria's sovereign rating ('BB-'/Stable).
The willingness
to support remains strong and has been clearly demonstrated in
the past. The
Stable Outlook on these banks' IDRs reflects the Stable Outlook
on the Nigerian
sovereign. These banks' IDRs would only be impacted by a
multi-notch downgrade
of the sovereign rating, which is unlikely in the near term.
Three Nigerian banks, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank and
Access Bank have IDRs
driven by their intrinsic creditworthiness as defined by the
Viability Ratings
(VR). As for other Nigerian banks rated by Fitch, their low VRs
(generally in
the 'b' range) already factor in the tough operating environment
in Nigeria. As
such, the macro implications of the current low oil prices and
policy moves are
unlikely to materially impact VRs and indirectly their IDRs in
the near term.
Nevertheless, all banks VRs remain sensitive to fast erosion
in capital ratios
and asset quality. Given the current Support Rating Floors, most
banks' IDRs
would not be impacted by a downgrade of their VRs.
Banks are generally well positioned for the rate rise as they
can re-price loans
and benefit from higher yields on treasury bills to offset the
increase in the
cost of funding. However, the positive impact on the net
interest margin (NIM)
and core earnings will be limited due to the simultaneous hike
in the reserve
requirement. Profitability will also be affected by slower
business growth and
higher loan impairment charges. Other profitability constraints
remain, such as
the revised rules on banking charges and higher regulatory
levies enforced in
2013.
We are forecasting sector NPLs to rise above the CBN's informal
cap of 5%, but
below 10% by end-2015. This reflects high loan concentrations as
well as
emerging risks, particularly in the oil and gas and power
sectors.
These factors add more pressure on capital than previously
anticipated. We are,
therefore, further revising our forecasts and expect a
300-500bps decline in
regulatory total capital ratios in 2015. This also factors in
the shift to Basel
II and the CBN's revised regulatory capital computation rules.
Tier 1 capital
ratios are very likely to fall below 15%, which is low in the
Nigerian context.
Any banks with even lower ratios could be vulnerable to a
downgrade of its VR.
We expect liquidity to remain tight in 2015, considering funding
pressure. New
limits on foreign currency borrowing and net open positions are
likely to reduce
US dollar debt issuance. Despite increasing competition for low
cost and stable
deposits, customer deposit growth should remain healthy.
Therefore, loans to
deposit ratios are likely to remain below 100%. We also note
regulatory
liquidity ratios (set at a minimum 30%) are declining across the
sector which is
a further concern.
The report, '2015 Outlook: Nigerian Banks', is available on
www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Andrew Parkinson
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1420
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.