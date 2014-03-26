(Repeat for additional subscribers)
March 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says in a new report that it believes that the Nigerian insurance market is
ripe for further consolidation as insurers seek to increase scale and investor interest
develops.
Fitch expects foreign investors seeking an entry point to the market to continue
to do so through acquisitions of existing insurers, or partnerships with local
banks. Thorough due diligence will remain a challenge to the acquisition of
existing insurers, despite improvements in corporate governance.
Fitch believes that consolidation in the industry, combined with technological
improvements in administration and distribution, could lead to a reduction in
operational costs. Insurers that succeed in reducing costs could rapidly gain
market share by passing on most of the benefits to consumers.
The insurance industry is poised to benefit from continued significant economic
growth and favourable demographic factors in Nigeria. Moreover, insurance
coverage is currently low with a weak insurance culture among consumers and
market growth could be stimulated by improved consumer awareness and enforcement
of minimum compulsory insurance cover as required by law.
