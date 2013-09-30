(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Sept 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says in a new comment that the mismatches that usually exist between deductions by the Nigerian Accountant General and repayments to bondholders warrant caution. Hence ratings of bonds assisted by Irrevocable Standing Payment Orders (ISPOs) reflect Nigerian states' credit quality.

To strengthen the probability of timely repayment, bonds issued by Nigerian states are usually assisted by the ISPO. Most market participants infer that bond ratings should be equalised with the sovereign because the Accountant General of the federal government (AGF) is legally empowered to withdraw sums from subsidies accruing to the state in favour of bondholders within six months of default.

As most bond structures are bullets, Fitch believes that the ISPO may not protect bondholders from net present value losses if an issuer in whom a trustee invested sums provisioned for bond repayment at maturity defaults as it may take up to six months to activate the ISPO for recovery. Together with other uncertainties that exist, Fitch aligns bond ratings with that of the state unless there is a perfect match of debt servicing with AGF's payments in the case of bonds that amortise linearly.

In any case Fitch views the ISPO as a risk mitigant and, as such, already factors it into the issuer ratings given that Fitch's ratings opine on the credit quality of financial debt (bonds and loans) not commercial obligations.

