SYDNEY, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch states that policy options
contained in the
interim report of Australia's Financial System Inquiry (FSI),
published 15 July
2014, are unlikely to have any immediate impact on Australian
bank ratings.
However, certain measures may have a modest negative impact on
the credit
profile of some banks in the medium-term if implemented and
competitive
positions are undermined, or they contribute to an increased
risk appetite.
One of the key rating drivers of the Viability Ratings and
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of Australia's four major banks - Australia and
New Zealand
Banking Group Limited (AA-/ Stable), Commonwealth Bank of
Australia (AA-/
Stable), National Australia Bank Limited (AA-/ Stable) and
Westpac Banking
Corporation (AA-/ Stable) - is the strength of their domestic
franchises. The
report proposed a number of measures that would increase the
competitiveness of
smaller financial institutions at the expense of the four major
banks. These
revolved largely around the disparity between the risk-weights
for residential
mortgages in banks accredited to use the advanced Basel
approaches relative to
those that use the standardised approaches, although measures to
boost the RMBS
market were also considered.
Measures such as 'bail-in' of creditors, strengthened resolution
powers, higher
capital requirements, and ring-fencing of retail operations were
proposed to
address the issue of 'too big to fail'. As is the case in other
financial
systems, these policies would likely result in downgrades of the
Support Ratings
and Support Rating Floors of Australian banks if implemented,
although IDRs
would be unaffected as no Australian bank is currently at their
Support Rating
Floor. Fitch's Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors
currently factor in an
extremely high likelihood of support for the four major banks
given their high
market shares and the system's reliance on offshore wholesale
markets for
funding.
Fitch believes Australian banks benefit from the conservative
and hands-on
approach of the Australian prudential regulator which has
supported the bank's
high ratings, and any weakening of the current stance is likely
to be viewed as
negative. The FSI's interim report was broadly supportive of the
conservative
stance of Australia's regulators, although it called for further
submissions on
whether prudential regulation should sit closer to global norms
or to calibrate
it so that it is, on average, more conservative than the global
median. It also
proposed policy options that would result in greater
international comparability
of Australian regulatory capital ratios and called for further
investigation on
the merit of increasing the suite of macro-prudential tools
available to
regulators.
It is important to note that the interim report does not contain
policy
recommendations but rather addresses a number of observations
made in the
submissions and provides a range of possible policy options,
including no
changes to current policy settings in most cases. The inquiry
will undertake
further consultation with stakeholders to assess areas of high
priority and the
costs and benefits of different policies before providing its
final report,
including policy recommendations, in November 2014. The
commonwealth government
will then decide which measures to adopt, with implementation
unlikely prior to
the next federal election, due in 2016.
