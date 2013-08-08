(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 08 (Fitch) The much anticipated tapering of
Federal Reserve bond
purchases will not have a significant negative impact on U.S.
banks' liquidity
or on the broad availability of credit in the banking system,
according to Fitch
Ratings. Historically high cash holdings and excess deposit
levels will prevent
a gradual change in the money supply from eroding banks' funding
profiles or
lending capacity.
The Fed's four-year QE program has pushed bank excess deposit
levels
dramatically higher as loan growth has stalled and short-term
rates have
remained near historic lows since the financial crisis. As of
the end of the
second quarter, aggregate U.S. bank deposits exceeded loans by
$2.15 trillion.
Excess deposits have largely been held on bank balance sheets in
the form of
cash, creating substantial liquidity buffers as economic growth
has remained
tepid and growth in loan portfolios has stagnated. Cash balances
totaled $2.2
trillion (16% of total commercial bank assets) as of July 31.
This compares with
$388 billion, or 3.5% of total banking assets, at the end of
third-quarter 2008
(prior to the start of QE1).
We believe the largest impact of QE tapering and the eventual
rise in short-term
rates will be felt by high loan-to-deposit banks, as well as
banks dependent on
online deposits for funding. Still, for most larger
institutions, deposit
pricing will remain generally inelastic, as excess liquidity
will keep a
near-term lid on funding costs.
For a detailed analysis of U.S. banks' current liquidity
positions and deposit
funding profiles, as well as a review of possible implications
of QE tapering,
see the Fitch special report "U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit
Funding," dated
Aug. 8, 2013 at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Jaymin Berg
Director
Financial Institutions
+1-212-908-0368
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1-312-368-3141
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Banks: Liquidity
and Deposit
Funding
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.