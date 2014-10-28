(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/BARCELONA, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the outcome of the ECB comprehensive assessment (CA) does not trigger immediate rating action on Italian banks, for which a capital shortfall of EUR9.7bn, pre net capital raised in 2014, was identified. However, the results have provided a substantial amount of new disclosure, which will feed into Fitch's analysis of all of the banks it rates. Fitch had expected some Italian banks to fail the ECB CA, as underlined by the wide range of the Viability Ratings (VRs), which reflect the banks' standalone creditworthiness. We had expected failures to be mostly technical and capital-strengthening actions planned by banks for 2014 to largely fill capital gaps by the time the CA was completed. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) and Banca Carige (Carige) are the two banks that came out as the weakest in the CA and for whom Fitch believes raising additional capital will be most challenging. Seven out of the 13 Italian banks rated by Fitch and subject to the CA, showed capital shortfalls in the asset quality review (AQR), the in-depth examination of banks' balance sheets as of 31 December 2013, of a total aggregate amount of nearly EUR2.67bn. The seven names include two large banks, MPS and Banco Popolare. The AQR capital shortfall is minimal for the latter. During 2014, most recently in last week's "Spanish and Italian Mid-sized Banks' Prospects Diverge", available on www.fitchratings.com, Fitch had pointed to the risk that a few medium-sized banks, particularly the ones with large unreserved impaired exposures in relation to their Fitch Core Capital (FCC), might need to take further actions to meet capital shortfalls. The largest shortfalls in absolute terms, and in basis point terms on the 8% AQR adjusted CET1 ratio threshold, were those of Carige (EUR952m), MPS (EUR845m) and Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM; EUR482m). The VRs of all three banks are at a low speculative grade level: 'b-' for Carige, 'ccc' for MPS and 'b+' for BPM. Banca Popolare di Sondrio is the only Italian bank with an investment-grade VR to have failed the AQR with a capital shortfall of EUR148m, which is significant in the context of its 'bbb' VR. This warrants further investigation. The seven banks had all raised fresh equity via private means during the first eight months of 2014 for a total aggregate amount of EUR9.2bn, more than compensating for the shortfall identified in the AQR. Loan impairment charges in 1H14 remained significant at the seven banks, and were in line with 1H12 and 1H13 amounts, suggesting that the banks have already started aligning provisioning levels to the findings emerging from the AQR. Including the equity raised in 2014, the stress test component of the CA shows that four Italian banks still need to reinforce capitalisation: Carige, MPS, BPM and Banca Popolare di Vicenza (BPVI, VR 'bb'). Carige and MPS are the two banks that showed the largest remaining capital needs in relation to their FCC and market capitalisation. Both banks had already increased capital significantly during 2014, by EUR800m and EUR5bn respectively, and reverting to the capital markets for further capital may prove difficult. MPS used part of proceeds (EUR3bn) to partially reimburse government hybrids. We believe that Carige would be most challenged to raise further capital given its smaller size and comparatively less attractive franchise. Carige announced it intends to present a capital plan to the ECB, which should include the disposal of its insurance subsidiaries, which is still subject to regulatory approval, and EUR500m additional equity-raising. An investment bank has already committed to pre-underwrite Carige's capital increase for up to EUR650m. Any change to MPS's restructuring plan to cover for the identified capital shortfall will have to be agreed with the European Commission (EC), since the bank is under a restructuring plan approved by the EC in 2013. MPS still holds EUR1.1bn government hybrid capital. Management announced it is exploring every possible option to address the need to reinforce capitalisation further. The two cooperative banks have already addressed the shortfall. BPVI will convert EUR253m of convertible debt into equity to compensate for the EUR223m net capital shortfall in May 2015, in line with its existing capital strengthening plans for the next three years. The Bank of Italy removed punitive risk weightings (EUR8.1bn) imposed on BPM in 2011, which has a total approximate positive impact on the CET1 ratio of 180bp. While this corrective action still has to be sanctioned by the ECB as eligible to compensate for the CA shortfall under the adverse scenario, Fitch believes it is likely it will be approved. An additional 50bp of CET1 capital was derived from the gain on the sale of participations completed in May 2014. Unreserved impaired loans remain a key vulnerability for Italy's banking system. Slow economic growth in Italy and long workout periods mean that these are likely to be carried on banks' books for a long time in the absence of significant disposals. Appetite for large loan disposals among banks is limited, due to potentially further losses on the sale, and also unattractive offers from investors as a result of less than satisfactory information made available by banks on loan exposures. A state-sponsored bad bank, which could contribute greatly to improve asset quality for the sector, does not appear to be on the government's agenda. The thresholds used in the exercise were based on transitional capital provisions. Even though Italy is not unduly dependent on transitional provisions, some banks are likely to look more vulnerable based on more conservative phase-in rules. 