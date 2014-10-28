(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/BARCELONA, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the
outcome of the ECB
comprehensive assessment (CA) does not trigger immediate rating
action on
Italian banks, for which a capital shortfall of EUR9.7bn, pre
net capital raised
in 2014, was identified. However, the results have provided a
substantial amount
of new disclosure, which will feed into Fitch's analysis of all
of the banks it
rates.
Fitch had expected some Italian banks to fail the ECB CA, as
underlined by the
wide range of the Viability Ratings (VRs), which reflect the
banks' standalone
creditworthiness. We had expected failures to be mostly
technical and
capital-strengthening actions planned by banks for 2014 to
largely fill capital
gaps by the time the CA was completed. Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena (MPS) and
Banca Carige (Carige) are the two banks that came out as the
weakest in the CA
and for whom Fitch believes raising additional capital will be
most challenging.
Seven out of the 13 Italian banks rated by Fitch and subject to
the CA, showed
capital shortfalls in the asset quality review (AQR), the
in-depth examination
of banks' balance sheets as of 31 December 2013, of a total
aggregate amount of
nearly EUR2.67bn. The seven names include two large banks, MPS
and Banco
Popolare. The AQR capital shortfall is minimal for the latter.
During 2014, most
recently in last week's "Spanish and Italian Mid-sized Banks'
Prospects
Diverge", available on www.fitchratings.com, Fitch had pointed
to the risk that
a few medium-sized banks, particularly the ones with large
unreserved impaired
exposures in relation to their Fitch Core Capital (FCC), might
need to take
further actions to meet capital shortfalls.
The largest shortfalls in absolute terms, and in basis point
terms on the 8% AQR
adjusted CET1 ratio threshold, were those of Carige (EUR952m),
MPS (EUR845m) and
Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM; EUR482m). The VRs of all three
banks are at a low
speculative grade level: 'b-' for Carige, 'ccc' for MPS and 'b+'
for BPM. Banca
Popolare di Sondrio is the only Italian bank with an
investment-grade VR to have
failed the AQR with a capital shortfall of EUR148m, which is
significant in the
context of its 'bbb' VR. This warrants further investigation.
The seven banks had all raised fresh equity via private means
during the first
eight months of 2014 for a total aggregate amount of EUR9.2bn,
more than
compensating for the shortfall identified in the AQR. Loan
impairment charges in
1H14 remained significant at the seven banks, and were in line
with 1H12 and
1H13 amounts, suggesting that the banks have already started
aligning
provisioning levels to the findings emerging from the AQR.
Including the equity raised in 2014, the stress test component
of the CA shows
that four Italian banks still need to reinforce capitalisation:
Carige, MPS, BPM
and Banca Popolare di Vicenza (BPVI, VR 'bb'). Carige and MPS
are the two banks
that showed the largest remaining capital needs in relation to
their FCC and
market capitalisation. Both banks had already increased capital
significantly
during 2014, by EUR800m and EUR5bn respectively, and reverting
to the capital
markets for further capital may prove difficult. MPS used part
of proceeds
(EUR3bn) to partially reimburse government hybrids. We believe
that Carige would
be most challenged to raise further capital given its smaller
size and
comparatively less attractive franchise.
Carige announced it intends to present a capital plan to the
ECB, which should
include the disposal of its insurance subsidiaries, which is
still subject to
regulatory approval, and EUR500m additional equity-raising. An
investment bank
has already committed to pre-underwrite Carige's capital
increase for up to
EUR650m. Any change to MPS's restructuring plan to cover for the
identified
capital shortfall will have to be agreed with the European
Commission (EC),
since the bank is under a restructuring plan approved by the EC
in 2013. MPS
still holds EUR1.1bn government hybrid capital. Management
announced it is
exploring every possible option to address the need to reinforce
capitalisation
further.
The two cooperative banks have already addressed the shortfall.
BPVI will
convert EUR253m of convertible debt into equity to compensate
for the EUR223m
net capital shortfall in May 2015, in line with its existing
capital
strengthening plans for the next three years. The Bank of Italy
removed punitive
risk weightings (EUR8.1bn) imposed on BPM in 2011, which has a
total approximate
positive impact on the CET1 ratio of 180bp. While this
corrective action still
has to be sanctioned by the ECB as eligible to compensate for
the CA shortfall
under the adverse scenario, Fitch believes it is likely it will
be approved. An
additional 50bp of CET1 capital was derived from the gain on the
sale of
participations completed in May 2014.
Unreserved impaired loans remain a key vulnerability for Italy's
banking system.
Slow economic growth in Italy and long workout periods mean that
these are
likely to be carried on banks' books for a long time in the
absence of
significant disposals. Appetite for large loan disposals among
banks is limited,
due to potentially further losses on the sale, and also
unattractive offers from
investors as a result of less than satisfactory information made
available by
banks on loan exposures. A state-sponsored bad bank, which could
contribute
greatly to improve asset quality for the sector, does not appear
to be on the
government's agenda.
The thresholds used in the exercise were based on transitional
capital
provisions. Even though Italy is not unduly dependent on
transitional
provisions, some banks are likely to look more vulnerable based
on more
conservative phase-in rules.
