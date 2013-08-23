(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/WARSAW, August 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says there will
be no immediate
rating actions following the announcement made by First
Investment Bank AD
(FIBank; 'BB-'/Stable/'b-') on 15th August that it has signed an
agreement to
purchase a 100% stake in MKB Unionbank EAD (MKBU; 'BBB+'/Rating
Watch
Negative/'b+') from Hungary's MKB Bank Zrt (MKBH; Support Rating
'2'/Rating
Watch Negative). The transaction is pending all required
regulatory approvals.
Fitch placed MKBU's IDRs and Support Rating on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN) in
August 2011 due to the owner's plan to sell the bank potentially
to a lower
rated buyer.
Closure of the sale transaction will result in a multi-notch
downgrade of MKBU's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), most likely to a level
close to that of
FIBank. The actual level of MKBU's ratings will depend on
whether the merger is
likely to take place following the acquisition, and Fitch's
understanding that
potential sovereign support for FIBank prior to any merger may
flow through to
MKBU.
The acquisition of MKBU and the potential merger are unlikely to
have an impact
on FIBank's IDRs. FIBank's Long-Term IDR is at its Support
Rating Floor (SRF),
reflecting Fitch's view of the bank's systemic importance and
therefore
potential support available from the Bulgarian sovereign.
Following the
acquisition, the systemic importance of the two banks combined
will be only
marginally higher than that of FIBank on a stand-alone basis,
given MKBU's
relatively small market shares. FIBank's SRF, and therefore
IDRs, are
constrained by Fitch's view on weaknesses in its corporate
governance, which are
unlikely to be affected as a result of the acquisition.
FIBank's Viability Rating (VR) is also unlikely to be affected
in the
foreseeable future in light of MKBU's moderate size (23% of
FIBank's total
assets at end-2012) and the limited difference between the two
banks' VRs. The
impact on FIBank's capitalisation will depend on the financial
terms of the
transaction, the details of which have not yet been made
available to Fitch.
MKBU's IDRs and Support Rating ('2') are currently driven by
Fitch's view on
support available from its ultimate owner, Bayerische Landesbank
(BayernLB;
'A+'/Stable, 'bb+'). MKBU's sale follows BayernLB's agreement
with the European
Commission to dispose of both MKBH and MKBU by end-2016 as part
of its
restructuring programme.
FIBank's IDRs, Support Rating ('3') and SRF are driven by
Fitch's view of a
moderate probability of support from the Bulgarian authorities,
if needed.
FIBank's VR of 'b-' reflects its weak capitalisation, amplified
by significant
loan book concentrations, high level of unreserved NPLs and
modest internal
capital generation as well as Fitch's view on FIBank's corporate
governance.
This is only partially mitigated by FIBank's strong funding
profile.
At end-2012, FIBank was the third largest bank in Bulgaria by
total assets with
around 8.5% market share. It is mostly focused on corporate
lending (around 10%
market share), but has a strong retail deposit franchise (around
14% market
share). MKBU is a medium-sized universal bank which has been SME
focused. It
held a small 2% share of the banking sector's assets as of
end-2012.
Contact:
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16,
00-103 Warsaw
Agata Gryglewicz
Analyst
+48 22 330 69 70
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.