(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says there is no immediate impact on Achmea Hypotheekbank N.V.'s (AHB, rated A-/Stable/F2) ratings from its planned merger with its sister company Achmea Retail Bank N.V. (ARB) and their holding company, Achmea Bank Holding N.V.. The merged entity will be named Achmea Bank N.V. (Achmea Bank). The aim of the merger is to streamline the operations of these entities, which are already being managed and supervised collectively. The Issuer Default Ratings and senior unsecured debt rating of AHB are based on a high probability of support from its parent, the Dutch insurer Achmea B.V. (Achmea), if needed. This view is based on Achmea's ability to provide support and AHB's importance as a core subsidiary to Achmea in the form of its mortgage lender. Mortgage loans are a key retail financial product in the Netherlands (Achmea's core market) and AHB also provides cross-selling opportunities for Achmea's insurance products. As a consequence of the merger, AHB's liabilities will ultimately become Achmea Bank's. As of today, Fitch has no reason to believe that it would consider the merged entity to be of lower strategic importance than AHB. As ARB collects retail savings via direct channels, the new entity will also offer bank savings ('bankspaaren'), a product that is of importance to Achmea, as it has been favoured over insurance products by Dutch retail clients since 2011 to place their savings. The merged entity should be of similar size to AHB; hence, the costs to Achmea of supporting the new entity, if needed, should not rise. Fitch would take rating action to reflect the new entity's legal structure when the merger is completed, expected before end-June 2014. Contact: Philippe Lamaud Director +33 1 4429 91 26 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Eris Huang Analyst +44 203 530 1493 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.