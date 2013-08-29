(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Aug 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says that JSC Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Corporation's (SCAC,
BB/Stable) recently reported H113 financial results under Russian accounting standards, whilst
worse than expected and likely resulting in breaches of financial covenants, will have no
immediate impact on the group's ratings of the group for three key reasons.
Firstly, SCAC's ratings are linked to those of its ultimate majority
shareholder, the Russian Federation (BBB/Stable). Due to its shareholding, Fitch
expects SCAC to continue to receive indirect support from the Russian state via
additional equity injections over and above what has already been contributed to
date. However, any waning, or perceived waning, of that support is likely to
lead to SCAC's ratings being further notched down from those of the sovereign.
Secondly, SCAC has regularly breached its loans' financial covenants in recent
years and has always successfully obtained waivers to them. Fitch believes that
this will also occur in this instance, should a breach of covenant be confirmed.
The breaches, stemming from ongoing operating losses leading to a weak equity
position, are the result of a slower than expected ramp up in production of the
flagship SSJ 100 regional jet as well as cost overruns related to the initial
production stage of the aircraft. Fitch expects SCAC to continue to incur losses
in 2013 and 2014 as a result of these issues, before generating a modest
operating profit from 2015 onwards.
Thirdly, the company has adequate liquidity and is assumed to continue to have
access to new sources of funding; therefore it is unlikely to face immediate
debt servicing pressure. At end-H113, SCAC had cash of approximately USD26m and
available credit lines of over USD300m. The H212 acquired credit line of USD1bn
from Vnesheconombank as well as the expected shareholder equity injections of
around USD200m in 2013 serve as evidence of ongoing operational support the
group is receiving.
In the next two months, Fitch will meet with SCAC's management to discuss the
expected ongoing support from the Russian State, as well as the group's
operating plan and liquidity position. Negative rating action, although not
expected at this stage, may follow if Fitch believes that previous assumptions
relating to these factors are no longer valid.